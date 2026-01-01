UCLA WR Kwazi Gilmer plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

UCLA sophomore wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He has two remaining years of eligibility.

The West Hills (Calif.) Sierra Canyon product spent two seasons in Westwood after signing with the in-state program during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Across those two campaigns, Gilmer caught 81 passes and turned them into 880 yards and six touchdowns.

This fall, Gilmer led the Bruins with 50 catches and 535 yards. He found pay dirt four times in 12 games. In the final game of his sophomore season, Gilmer caught 10 passes for 73 yards and a score against rival USC.

As a freshman in 2024, Gilmer played in 10 games, caught 31 passes and scored twice for the Big Ten program. His first career touchdown came in a win over Nebraska.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is now looking elsewhere as UCLA transitions into the Bob Chesney era. As a recruit, Gilmer ranked No. 222 overall and was the No. 38 WR in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Gilmer the latest to depart from Westwood

Gilmer is the latest Bruin to announce his intention to enter the portal, following cornerback Jamir Benjamin, tight end Jack Pedersen, wide receiver Jadyn Marshall and others. Earlier on Thursday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that linebacker Isaiah Chisom also plans to enter.

In 2025 with the Bruins, Isaiah Chisom racked up some impressive statistics. He finished the season with 84 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

It took a little bit for Chisom’s college career to get going, but once it took off, it did so in a hurry. He played in five games as a freshman at Oregon State in 2023, making one start. During that time, he tallied 14 tackles and 4.0 tackles for a loss.

A year later, Chisom turned into a star for the Beavers. He played in 12 games and made 11 starts, racking up 75 stops, 5.0 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. After the season, he headed to UCLA.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.