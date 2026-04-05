When you’ve won 18 of your last 19 games in the NCAA Tournament, you’re entitled to a little swagger. It’s been rightfully earned for UConn coach Dan Hurley.

With a 71-62 win over Illinois, UConn reached the national championship game for the third time in the last four years. Walking through the halls of Lucas Oil Stadium after the win, Hurley appeared to be feeling himself.

Cameras were in front of him and to his left as he strutted through the hall. And strut he did.

“Yeah, motherf*cker,” Hurley said, somewhat to himself. Then he realized cameras were on and he quickly asked them to delete the footage.

You think Dan Hurley was feeling it after that UConn win…



Walking with that step..’Yea..motherf-cker’.. pic.twitter.com/EfbCMTc3SV — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) April 5, 2026

Of course, when you’re winning the way UConn is, you get a large berth. And the Huskies have been absolutely dominant in March Madness over the past few years.

It was a familiar star who helped the Huskies advance to the national title game. Braylon Mullins, who hit the game-winner against Duke in the Elite Eight, buried another late 3-pointer against Illinois.

Although Mullins shot just 5-of-14 from the field, his clutch 3-point shot with 52 seconds remaining helped propel the Huskies back to the title game. Without Mullins’ game-winning shot against Duke in the Elite Eight, UConn would have been watching Saturday night’s game from the couch.

“He’s amazing,” Hurley said, speaking about Mullins. “He got us here, and he got us off to a great start. The three closed it.”

Hurley spoke to UConn’s incredible success, too. He paid tribute to those who came before him.

“You’re set up for success at UConn,” Hurley said. “Geno Auriemma, Jim Calhoun, Kevin Ollie. Just some incredible coaches before me. We’ve got the best staff in the country, and an incredible group of players. There’s nothing like the bus ride on Monday night over to the stadium when you’re one of the last two teams standing.”

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.