UConn head coach Geno Auriemma has issued an apology regarding the incident between him and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley after their Final Four game on Friday night. He apologized to Staley and the entire program.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” he said. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted.

“The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”

Auriemma’s actions saw the longtime Huskies coach take aim at Staley, accusing her of not shaking his hand pre-game. Video replay showed the two shaking hands before the game, as well as Staley shaking hands with UConn’s entire staff.

A heated exchange between the two ensued, which led to Staley appearing to snap back at Auriemma before the verbal spat was broken up. Auriemma walked back to the locker room after the confrontation before shaking any other coach’s hand.

Auriemma’s frustrations were on display during the game as well. During a second half interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Auriemma voiced his frustration with the officials. Specifically, the foul discrepancy in the third quarter.

After the game, Staley was interviewed by Rowe, who appeared to want this put behind them immediately.

“I’m gonna let you know this. I’m of integrity,” she said. “So if I did something wrong to Geno, I have no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game, I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know where he came with after the game. Hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

The moment largely overshadowed what happened on the court Friday night — which included Staley’s South Carolina squad snapping UConn’s 54-game win streak dating back to last year’s national title run. The Gamecocks defeated the Huskies 62-48 and advanced through to take on UCLA in the championship game.