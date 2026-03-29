They don’t call it March Madness for nothing. UConn appeared dead in the water after giving possession back to Duke with 10 seconds to go, down 73-71.

Nobody told the Huskies. They forced a turnover from Duke freshman Cayden Boozer near midcourt, then the ball fell to Braylon Mullins about six feet behind the 3-point line.

He squared up. SWISH!

UConn took the lead 73-72, with only 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Duke could not get a final shot off at the buzzer, ending the game with an absolute stunner.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.