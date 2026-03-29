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UConn eliminates Duke, reaches Final Four with deep 3-pointer with less than a second remaining

FaceProfileby: Thomas Goldkamp21 minutes ago

They don’t call it March Madness for nothing. UConn appeared dead in the water after giving possession back to Duke with 10 seconds to go, down 73-71.

Nobody told the Huskies. They forced a turnover from Duke freshman Cayden Boozer near midcourt, then the ball fell to Braylon Mullins about six feet behind the 3-point line.

He squared up. SWISH!

UConn took the lead 73-72, with only 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Duke could not get a final shot off at the buzzer, ending the game with an absolute stunner.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.