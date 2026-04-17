UConn SF Jaylin Stewart plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

UConn forward Jaylin Stewart plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his reps at Klutch Sports told On3’s Joe Tipton. He started 12 games out of 32 appearances as a junior this past season.

Stewart was a key role player for UConn the last two years. In 2025-26, he averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists off the bench as the Huskies made a run to the national championship. That came after he put up 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds as a sophomore in 2024-25 when he played in 35 games, including 12 starts.

As a freshman at UConn in 2023-24, Stewart averaged 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds across 8.9 minutes per game as the Huskies won the national championship. He appeared in 37 games that year off the bench and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Jaylin Stewart played high school basketball at Seattle (Wash.) Garfield, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 60 overall player and top-ranked player from the state of Washington out of the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Stewart is the fifth player expected to transfer from UConn this offseason. Center Eric Reibe also entered the portal after the window opened after averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds this past season. Reibe is the No. 59 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

UConn has also added one player from the transfer market so far. Former Seton Hall forward Najai Hines committed to the Huskies after contributing as a freshman this past season. Across 31 games, he averaged 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, along with 2.2 blocks per game.

UConn entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed after making it to the Big East Tournament championship, which ended with a loss to St. John’s. The Huskies then went back to the national title game for the third time in four years – a run that included an all-time shot from Braylon Mullins to defeat Duke in the Elite Eight.

UConn’s season came to an end against Michigan in the national championship earlier this month. The Huskies finished with a 34-6 overall record, including a 17-3 mark in Big East play this past season.