UConn star Solo Ball to miss 2026-27 season, take medical redshirt due to wrist injury

UConn star Solo Ball is set to miss the entire 2026-27 season with a wrist injury, according to a press release issued by the school on Monday. He will take a medical redshirt and return for the 2027-28 campaign.

Ball dealt with the wrist injury during this season as the Huskies made a run to the national title game. He played through it but will now get full treatment on it, set to undergo surgery.

“Solo is a true Husky and a champion who would do anything to be out on the court,” head coach Dan Hurley said in the press release. “This guy has shown throughout his career what a warrior he is. Solo is going to use the season to get his wrist fully healthy and then come back next year as one of the best guards in America while cementing his legacy as an all-time great at UConn.”

Solo Ball averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during the 2026-27 season. He was third on the team in scoring for the Huskies.

His production tailed off a bit in the postseason, as other players stepped up for UConn. Ball averaged 9.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during the six NCAA Tournament games the Huskies played.

But Solo Ball had some monster games during the season. He scored 26 points in a win over Butler, also grabbing five boards and dishing out two assists. Twice he scored 24 points in a game, including in an overtime win over Villanova in which he also logged five rebounds and three assists.

Ball scored in double figures in 25 of his team’s 39 games during the season. He reached the 20-point mark five times.

Statistically, Solo Ball was actually more productive as a sophomore for UConn. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in that season.