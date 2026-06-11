UConn transfer left-handed pitcher Cayden Suchy commits to Florida State

UConn transfer left-handed pitcher Cayden Suchy has committed to Florida State, he revealed on social media on Thursday. In a post featuring the FSU logo, Suchy wrote ‘Next Chapter, Go Noles’ as the caption.

Suchy had a dominant 2026 campaign, earning Big East Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-Big East, and ABCA First Team All-Region honors. In 14 starts (82 1/3 innings) for the Huskies this season, the Sterling, VA native posted a 2.84 ERA with 94 strikeouts and 23 walks.

The left-hander heads to a Florida State program coming off a 40-19 (19-11) season. The Seminoles were named the No. 10 national seed in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, but failed to advance out of their own Regional.

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Suchy departs UConn after two seasons with the program. In that span, the Huskies compiled a 69-47 record but failed to ever reach the NCAA Tournament. He became the third pitcher in UConn history to win Big East Pitcher of the Year this season, joining Ian Cooke (2024) and Matt Barnes (2011).

Link Jarrett makes major splash in Transfer Portal by landing Cayden Suchy

Florida State head coach Link Jarrett hauled in Suchy for his fifth season and beyond at the helm. Across Jarrett’s first four seasons in Tallahassee, he has led the Seminoles to a 154-83 (62-54) record with three NCAA Tournament appearances. Florida State made its seventh MCWS appearance of the 21st century under Jarrett in 2024, was eliminated in the Corvallis Super Regional in 2025, and failed to make it out of the Tallahassee Regional in 2026.

“Proud of the guys. It’s difficult to get into a regional, and it’s difficult to host,” Jarrett said prior to the Regional. “To think that there are three teams in the country that have done this three years in a row, I’m very proud of that, I’m proud of the team. We faced a lot of adversity. I’m sure there are teams that would state that for their programs as well. All I can tell you is we dealt with a lot.

“I thought our schedule from start to finish was very challenging. I think that helped us. We had some moments when we absorbed some blows, and I think some of those blows clearly kept us from being a top eight seed. But it’s hard to be in this position.”

Suchy was one of the best available left-handed pitchers in the Portal.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.