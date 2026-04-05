2026 Final Four: UConn hangs on to defeat Illinois, advance to national championship

Saturday night, two teams will punch their tickets to the 2026 NCAA Tournament national championship. The slate of Final Four games begins with UConn vs. Illinois at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Huskies punched their ticket to Indianapolis with a thrilling victory over Duke in the Elite 8. Braylon Mullins hit a wild game-winner to finish off a furious comeback and propel UConn to victory. Meanwhile, in Houston, Illinois defeated Iowa in a battle of Big Ten teams to secure its spot in the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

On3 is tracking the showdown between Illinois and UConn with a spot in the national title game on the line. Follow along throughout the Final Four matchup.

By: Nick Schultz Final: UConn 71, Illinois 62 UConn fought off the late surge from Illinois to get the 71-62 victory and return to the national championship game. Tarris Reed led the Huskies with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Braylon Mullins had 15 points.

By: Nick Schultz Illinois, UConn trade buckets in final minute Braylon Mullins hit a big-time shot to put UConn ahead 66-59 with 52 seconds to go, but Keaton Wagler responded with one of his own to get Illinois back within four points. Brad Underwood called his final timeout with 43 seconds left as the Fighting Illini trailed 66-62. WAGLER HAS THE ANSWER ‼️#MarchMadness @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/LDrco6d3ua — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz UConn ends scoring drought entering final media break At long last, UConn ended its scoring drought with 4:38 to go when Tarris Reed got a layup – his first points of the second half. Ben Humrichous added a huge three-pointer with 3:10 to go, though, and keep Illinois within five points entering the final media timeout. UConn leads 61-56 with 2:46 left. BEN HUMRICHOUS FROM DEEP.



5-point game!



📺 TBS, truTV, March Madness Live pic.twitter.com/OY9MMS7Ry7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Illinois rattles off 8-0 run to force UConn timeout After trailing by 14 points, Illinois closed the gap and eventually forced a UConn timeout. The Fighting Illini went on an 8-0 run over 3:16 to cut the deficit to 57-51 with 6:08 left in Saturday’s game. UConn is also dealing with foul trouble as four players have three fouls and Malachi Smith has four.

By: Nick Schultz U8: UConn 57, Illinois 49 At the penultimate media timeout, UConn maintained a 57-49 lead over Illinois. The Huskies went up as many as 14 before the Fighting Illini opened up a 6-0 run to stay within striking distance with 8:00 to play. Jaylin Stewart opens up UConn's largest lead tonight 👀#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/RRv5vMlLp8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2026

By: Nick Schultz U12: UConn 52, Illinois 42 UConn continued to hold a double-digit lead over Illinois as the two teams struggled from the field to start the second half. The Huskies made three of their first 11 shots after halftime while the Fighting Illini went 4-for-10 through the first eight minutes of the half.

By: Nick Schultz UConn up double digits after halftime With 15:32 to play in the Final Four opener, UConn maintained its biggest lead of the game against Illinois. The Huskies went up 47-36 while holding the Fighting Illini to three shot attempts since halftime.

By: Nick Schultz Second half underway UConn had the possession arrow and got the ball after halftime against Illinois. The second half is officially underway.

By: Nick Schultz Halftime: UConn 37, Illinois 29 UConn led by as many as 10 before heading into the locker room with a 37-29 lead over Illinois. Braylon Mullins led the way with 12 points while Tarris Reed had 11 to go with five rebounds. Keaton Wagler led the Fighting Illini with 10 points and six rebounds.

By: Nick Schultz UConn ends scoring drought, jumps back in front UConn ended its more than 5-minute scoring drought when Tarris Reed hit a jumper and the Huskies went back out in front, 28-24, over Illinois with 3:34 to play. Reed leads all scorers with 11 points, and the two teams combined for just one turnover through the first 17 minutes of action.

By: Nick Schultz Tomislav Ivisic gives Illinois first lead Thanks to a 7-0 run, Illinois took its first lead of the game, 22-21, on a Tomislav Ivisic three-pointer with 7:54 to play in the first half. The Fighting Illini outscored UConn 13-3 over 6:32 to jump out in front. Tomislav Ivisic puts @IlliniMBB out front 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ptLJEecdVe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Illinois stops UConn run, still trails at U12 UConn forced an Illinois timeout after a 10-2 run, and the Fighting Illini were able to get back within three points at the under-12 media timeout. The Huskies held an 18-12 lead with 11:25 to go in the first half, led by seven early points from Tarris Reed and six from Braylon Mullins.

By: Nick Schultz U16, 1H: UConn 10, Illinois 7 At the first media timeout of Saturday’s game, UConn maintained a 10-7 lead over Illinois. The Huskies started out 4-for-9 while the Fighting Illini went 2-for-6 out of the gate, but made all three free throws.

By: Nick Schultz Tip-off UConn wins the opening tip-off to get the first possession against Illinois. The 2026 Final Four is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium.

By: Nick Schultz Injury updates Neither team’s availability reports had any surprises ahead of the Final Four. Illinois will be without Ty Rodgers, Toni Bilic and Jason Jakstys, while UConn did not list anyone on its final availability report Saturday evening.

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: UConn vs. Illinois Ahead of tip-off, Illinois is a 1.5-point favorite against UConn, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 139.5. Tip-off time: 6:09 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS/truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

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