A familiar face is returning to Gainesville for the first time in a while. Denzel Aberdeen is playing his old team and Florida fans are letting him hear it. After making a good deal of noise in the opening 20 minutes, a chant has broken out early in the second half to let Aberdeen know their thoughts.

“Florida dropout” is coming from the student section. Mainly when Aberdeen is at the free-throw line, attempting to create a distraction.

Fans are always going to get a little bit louder when opposing players are at the charity stripe. But with Aberdeen leaving the program following a national championship, an extra chirp or two is thrown his way. You can check out the full moment, captured by Julianna Reichenbach, here.