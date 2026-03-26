The college basketball coaching carousel is spinning at full speed, with Will Wade reportedly headed to LSU and the North Carolina opening looming large. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been discussed as a possible target for the Tar Heels following the firing of Hubert Davis.

But Arizona has no plans of letting its head coach get away. Not if the program has anything to say about it.

“Tommy has done a phenomenal job. He’s one of the best coaches in America,” athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. “We have been engaged with his representatives about a new contract since before the start of the NCAA Tournament. Those discussions will continue and it is our goal that he retires as a Wildcat.”

Tommy Lloyd does have an $11 million buyout should another program want to poach him, offering at least some measure of security. More than that, though, the Wildcats seem willing to do what it takes to keep him.

Lloyd, in his first major head coaching gig, has been absolute aces. He has already made four trips to the Sweet 16 in five years, and he has this year’s bunch a No. 1 seed poised to continue through to the Final Four, potentially.

Overall, Tommy Lloyd has compiled a 146-35 (.807) record, while sporting a 77-21 (.786) record in conference play. It’s hard to ask for much more in terms of consistent winning and getting into the Big Dance with a chance to do some serious damage.

Can Arizona retain him? The Wildcats are making a push similar to that of Florida with Todd Golden and others looking to retain their coach amid the North Carolina opening.

Todd Golden contract extension in works

Tommy Lloyd isn’t the only coach who’s likely to get a significant bump in pay and perhaps an extension thanks to the North Carolina opening. Florida has been open that it is working on a contract extension for national championship winning coach Todd Golden.

Golden’s buyout drops to $11 million on April 16. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said Tuesaday that Florida plans to make Golden a “priority” as it tries to make sure he stays put.

“We’ve given Todd new contracts each of the last two years. He’s a priority for the University of Florida, and we’re going to treat him as such,” Stricklin said. “Todd wants to be at the University of Florida. I wish all those [other] programs really good luck. I’m sure they’ll find a good coach out there, and I’m glad Todd’s going be here for a long time.”

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.