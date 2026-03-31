Last week, Tommy Lloyd raised eyebrows across the college basketball world when he brought up the possibility that Arizona will “have another good coach after me.” Lloyd’s unprompted declaration came in response to a question about the Wildcats’ success ahead their first Final Four in a quarter-century.

Of course, it also came about at a time when 51-year-old Lloyd has repeatedly been mentioned in connection to the open North Carolina head coaching search following last week’s dismissal of Hubert Davis after five years leading the Tar Heels. Given that backdrop, Lloyd’s comments following Arizona’s 79-64 Elite Eight win over Purdue created quite the stir among both UA and UNC fanbases.

When asked about that comment on Tuesday, Lloyd flatly dismissed any suggestion that his words could potentially create a distraction for the Wildcats ahead of Saturday’s Final Four showdown vs. fellow No. 1-seeded Michigan (8:49 pm ET) in Indianapolis.

“People are going to speculate all they want. Guys, this team has my full focus. Nothing, nothing, I promise you nothing is knocking me off that path,” Lloyd said Tuesday, according to video provided by The Field of 68. “And you guys (in the media) might call them distractions, because you’re distracted. That doesn’t mean I’m distracted or we’re distracted. You know what’s pretty cool, once you get some experience in this deal, and you’re a player or a coach that’s been at it awhile, you get pretty good at eliminating the distractions. So I think I’m pretty good at that, and I just can’t wait to get to practice today.”

As North Carolina’s head coaching search enters Week 2, Lloyd has been among the leading favorites to take the Tar Heels job since it opened March 25. In fact, prediction market Kalshi currently has Lloyd with a 34-percent chance to replace Davis at UNC behind only Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, the two-time NCAA Tournament champion from Florida who is the current betting favorite at 42%.

This year’s Final Four is expected to push back any decision from the North Carolina brass, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, with both Lloyd and Michigan’s Dusty May both reportedly atop UNC’s wish list. Also factoring in Lloyd’s favor is his longtime connection to Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who remains close friends with legendary Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, who preceded Davis at UNC and still has sway in Chapel Hill.

Lloyd spent 20 years (2001-21) working directly under Few before venturing out on his own with the Wildcats. In five years at Arizona, Lloyd is an incredible 148-35 (.809) overall and 10-4 in NCAA Tournament games with four Sweet 16 appearances, including this year’s Final Four run.