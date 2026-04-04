North Carolina is in the second week of its head coaching search, and Florida head coach Todd Golden is among the names rumored to be in contention for the job. After all, he has a national championship pedigree and has his Gators competing at an elite level over the past two years.

While appearing on Barstool Live from Indianapolis on Saturday, Golden was asked straight up whether North Carolina called him to offer him the job. He worked around the question.

“I think my agent’s somewhere around here, you might want to go ask him and see,” Golden told the Barstool Sports crew. “I’m locked in, man. I’m very happy to be at Florida and see how this thing goes.”

That answer might sound frightful to Florida fans — but Golden appears happy where he is. He considers himself lucky to coach at a school like Florida with resources and support readily available.

“I think every year you kind of recalibrate and think about where you are and how things are going and what you’re doing,” Golden said. “I’m incredibly fortunate at Florida right now. We’ve obviously had great success. I have great support, mainly from an NIL and rev share perspective, to make sure that we can continue to recruit the types of guys that we need to try to play on this weekend.

“I think that’s the most important thing that we can have as coaches right now. And as Dave (Portnoy) said, Florida is an everything school, man. It’s a great place to coach, a great place to recruit to. So, at for now, man, I’m very happy, and I hope that I’m at Florida for a long time.”

Since taking over at Florida in 2022, Golden has compiled a 160–77 (.675) record — but is 63-12 over the past two seasons. That includes consecutive No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and of course, a national championship in 2025.

Meanwhile, North Carolina hasn’t been to the Final Four since 2022 and fans are itching for the Tar Heels to return. Many believe Golden would be the perfect candidate for the job. For now, he appears to be happy staying put.