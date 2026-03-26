After firing head coach Hubert Davis on Wednesday, North Carolina is searching for a head coach for the first time since 2021. Iowa State‘s TJ Otzelberger is one of the most-coveted coaches in the country, but The Field of 68‘s Jeff Goodman believes the 48-year-old won’t be a Tar Heel next season.

“TJ Otzelberger is not in the mix at Carolina, by his own doing, not by Carolina’s doing. He was in that first tier, according to sources,” Goodman said. “TJ Otzelberger, man, give him credit. He’s a different dude because most guys would walk from Ames to Chapel Hill.

“He loves it there. He loves [Iowa State athletic director] Jamie Pollard. He’s loyal. And, they’re going to take care of him. He’s obviously built up equity here. He’s gone to three Sweet Sixteens in five years. And, the family part of it is huge for him. He’s got kids that are in the age of nine to 11 years old. So, I think he was worried a little bit too about, like, ‘Hey, how does this change everything for me? I go to Carolina, it’s a fishbowl. I’m never gonna see my family.'”

Otzelberger is in his fifth season as Iowa State’s head coach. He’s led the program to a 124-52 overall record, a 54-38 mark in conference play, a Big 12 Tournament title and five NCAA Tournament appearances.

Simply put, there are few coaches in college basketball who have had more success than Otzelberger in a five-year span. He is on contract with Iowa State through the 2031-32 season, but North Carolina could undoubtedly make him a lucrative offer.

After all, with Jordan Brand backing the Tar Heels’ efforts, money shouldn’t be an issue in Chapel Hill. It’s one reason many coaches will be interested in the UNC opening this offseason. Otzelberger only has a $4 million buyout, but money isn’t the factor preventing North Carolina from landing him.

“As we move forward together, the alignment on our campus with [university president David] Cook, [athletic director] Jamie Pollard is amazing, and we’re thrilled and excited about our future together,” Otzelberger said while addressing job rumors on Wednesday. “There’s no questions about it, there’s nothing to talk about, there’s nothing else to answer. That’s the truth.”

On Friday, Iowa State will square off against 6-seed Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen at 9:10 p.m. CT. The game will air live on CBS.