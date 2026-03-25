Following the news that Hubert Davis was out as the coach at North Carolina, the attention of the college basketball world turned to what’s next for the Tar Heels. And immediately Billy Donovan saw his name enter the conversation.

The Chicago Bulls coach and Hall of Famer hasn’t coached in college basketball in more than a decade, but he’s one of the top reported candidates North Carolina wants to do its homework on. There’s one huge hurdle, according to St. John’s coach Rick Pitino, a long-time friend of Donovan’s in the industry.

“I know Providence tried to talk him into [coaching] but he didn’t consider that,” Pitino told NJ.com. “He said he would not leave during the [NBA] season.”

There’s more than that on Billy Donovan, too. Pitino doesn’t necessarily think that should North Carolina come calling — and all indications are the Tar Heels will — that Donovan would view it as the best option.

It might not even have been the best option for him in this coaching cycle, Pitino said. NJ.com notes that when it told Pitino the Providence job is not the University of North Carolina, Pitino said: “To [Donovan], it’s probably better.”

Of course, if Pitino’s timeline of the NBA season needing to end for Billy Donovan to feel comfortable taking the job is accurate, there are some significant obstacles. The NCAA transfer portal opens on April 7, while the NBA season doesn’t end until April 12.

Would North Carolina be willing to wait that long, potentially putting itself behind the 8-ball during the crucial roster-building segment of the calendar? It’s a valid question.

In any case, Billy Donovan would certainly be a splash hire for North Carolina. As a college basketball coach across 21 seasons, Donovan has amassed a 502-206 (.709) overall record.

He has reached the NCAA Tournament 14 times, winning two national championships and appearing in four Final Fours. He has won six regular-season SEC titles and four SEC Tournament titles, accomplishing all those feats with Florida from 1996-2015.