One of college basketball’s premier blueblood jobs came open Tuesday night when North Carolina parted ways with head coach Hubert Davis after five years leading the Tar Heels. Several of the sport’s biggest names — including current Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, formally of Florida — have since been mentioned as potential high-profile candidates to replace Davis in Chapel Hill.

One name that hasn’t been mentioned, and won’t be if he has any say about it, is St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino, who is preparing for Friday’s Sweet 16 game vs. No. 1 overall seed Duke. Pitino addressed the job on Wednesday.

“It’s St. John’s or retirement for me,” Pitino told NJ.com’s Adam Zagoria by phone Wednesday.

The 73-year-old Pitino is reportedly considering an extension from St. John’s that would make the hoops legend the second-highest-paid coach in the Big East behind only UConn’s Dan Hurley. Pitino is currently in the third year of a six-year, $20 million contract according to the New York Post, while Hurley signed a six-year, $50 million deal in 2024 after interest from the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Zagoria, Pitino “is expected to evaluate his options after the season.” However, Zagoria noted that “all signs point to him coming back” to St. John’s in 2026-27.

After more than five decades in coaching, Pitino is one of college basketball’s most well-traveled active head coaches with notable stops at Boston University (1978-83), Providence (1985-87), Kentucky (1989-97), Louisville (2001-17), Iona (2020-23) and now St. John’s since 2023.

Given that extensive history in the sport, the 73-year-old is clearly comfortable where he is, especially in the midst of his first Sweet 16 run since taking Louisville to four straight between 2012-15. Beginning in 2012, Pitino led the Cardinals to back-to-back Final Fours, which included winning the 2013 national championship, as well as the Elite Eight in 2015.

Of course, those four seasons have since been stripped from the record books after the NCAA charged Pitino with failure to monitor related to an alleged sex-for-play scandal that ultimately led to his 2017 firing. Louisville was forced to vacate 123 victories between 2011-15, including the 2013 national championship, marking the first time the NCAA vacated a national title in men’s college basketball.

Rick Pitino claims Providence opening was ‘probably better’ for Billy Donovan than Tar Heels

Pitino also weighed in on Billy Donovan‘s name being mentioned in connection with the UNC opening during his conversation with NJ.com, suggesting the Gators’ former national championship-winning coach likely isn’t willing to leave the NBA after more than a decade in the league.

“I know Providence tried to talk him into [coaching] but he didn’t consider that,” Pitino told NJ.com. “He said he would not leave during the [NBA] season.”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.