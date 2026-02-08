The Dean Dome was sent into pandemonium in the final second of Saturday’s classic between Duke and North Carolina. Seth Trimble hit what turned into a game-winning shot from three, coming in the corner right in front of the UNC bench. But while the celebrations began in Chapel Hill, officials went to the monitor to review the play.

In the meantime, fans decided to storm the court. But after looking at the monitor, it was determined that 0.4 seconds remained in the game. North Carolina had to completely clear the court and get fans back into their seats. Announcements began to come from the PA announcer.