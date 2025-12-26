UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea plans to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s now the second consecutive offseason that he will transfer as one of the better quarterbacks in the portal.

Colandrea is to transfer after one season as the starting quarterback at UNLV. He also entered the portal last offseason, being a Top-50 QB in On3’s Industry Ranking of 2025’s Top Transfer Portal Players, after spending his first two seasons as a starter at Virginia. Colandrea now since has 27 career appearances, 25 of those being starts, for the Cavaliers and the Rebels.

In total, Colandrea has been one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the country while in Charlottesville and then Las Vegas. That’s as, in his career, he has posted 63.8% completion for 7,542 passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions, while rushing for 1,151 yards and a dozen more scores. That averages him out to 263.4 total yards posted per game with 61 touchdowns scored overall while at UVA and UNLV.

Transferring last offseason from the ACC in the Power Four down to the Mountain West in the Group of Five, Colandrea then broke out with a career year as a junior in Sin City. He posted 65.9% completion for 3,459 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while also rushing for 649 yards and 10 more touchdowns with the Rebels. That averaged him out to 293.5 total yards of offense per game, with him among the nation’s leaders in passing yardage, and 33 touchdowns overall. With that, Colandrea was named First Team All-Mountain West and Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

A St. Petersburg native, Colandrea, a former three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, played his high school football at Lakewood. He also rated as the No. 75 QB in his class and just outside the Top-200 of players that year out of the state of Florida. That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Colandrea has been among the more productive quarterbacks in the nation the last three years, especially coming off this past fall at UNLV. He’s now set to spend his final season of eligibility and senior year elsewhere, with him intending to have his name in the portal once the one-time, two-week window opens next week come January 2nd.

