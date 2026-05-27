Updated Big Ten recruiting rankings for the Class of 2027

The Big Ten remains atop the college football world and that holds up when looking at the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The conference currently has eight teams in the top 20 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. After signing the nation’s No. 1 class last cycle, USC currently leads the pack. Ohio State and Oregon are both on pace to sign another standout haul, too, to no surprise.

Official visit season really gets rolling this weekend and dominoes will start to fall at a rapid rate as we head into the summer. Rivals is breaking down the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten, as of May 26.

13 total commits

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

National Class Ranking: No. 5

USC has already put a majority of its hay in the barn this cycle as Lincoln Riley and Co. aren’t expected to sign a jam-packed class this time around. That may result in the Trojans falling down the rankings a bit as the cycle treks on, but what they’ve landed to this point is nothing to scoff at. Five top-100 prospects are in the mix to date, with the two-way standout Fa’alave-Johnson leading the way. EDGE Mekai Brown is a Rivals five-star and helps headline the class. Fa’alave-Johnson, WR Quentin Hale, CB Danny Lang and OT Drew Fielder are all top-10 recruits in the Golden State.

13 total commits

2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 6

The Buckeyes have won some massive recruiting battles early on. Jacobs was a Miami lean for a long time, but he made a last-minute pivot to OSU in December and remains locked in for now. Five-star WR Jamier Brown is the No. 1 recruit in Ohio and he’s been committed since November of 2024. IOL Kellen Wymer headlines a loaded haul in the trenches that features five O-linemen, while EDGE Wyatt Smith forms an elite pass-rushing partnership with Jacobs.

13 total commits

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

National Class Ranking: No. 9

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are always good for a few big-time wins on the trail each cycle and Mencl is the jewel of the class after committing at the end of April. He ranks as the No. 1 QB in the updated Rivals300. Behind him at the top of the haul is EDGE Rashad Streets and safety Semaj Stanford, a pair of top-100 prospects, both of whom also committed last month. Oregon continues to go across the country to land some of the nation’s best at the prep level.

15 total commits

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Quentin Burrell, No. 85 NATL. (No. 16 WR)

National Class Ranking: No. 11

The new Michigan staff, led by Kyle Whittingham, have gone on a ferocious tear on the recruiting trail this month. May has brought 10 commitments for the Wolverines, including Burrell, DL Xavier Muhammad, OT Jakari Lipsey, safety Tavares Harrington, RB Tyson Robinson and TE Colt Lumpris — all of whom are top-20 recruits at their respective positions. No program is hotter at this very moment and official visit season will likely bring more good news to Ann Arbor, too.

19 total commits

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 10 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Juju Johnson, No. 69 NATL. (No. 9 CB)

National Class Ranking: No. 12

It’s a new era in Westwood and the Bruins are rolling on the trail heading into the summer. Since the beginning of April, UCLA has hauled in a whopping 16 commitments. That includes Johnson and DL George Toia, the other top-100 recruit in the class. CB Jerry Outhouse flipped from Georgia, while safety Khalil Terry flipped from Notre Dame. The secondary and the trenches are both loaded and UCLA has a newfound wagger entering year one under new head coach Bob Chesney.

Where the rest of the Big Ten ranks in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings

6. Nebraska — 90.437

7. Penn State — 90.206

8. Washington — 89.435

9. Wisconsin — 88.811

10. Minnesota — 88.571

11. Iowa — 86.993

12. Indiana — 86.629

13. Illinois — 85.336

14. Michigan State — 84.746

15. Rutgers — 84.217

16. Northwestern — 83.503

17. Purdue — 82.925

18. Maryland — 79.641