Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2027
The first full weekend of June was a wild one on the recruiting trail, and the Rivals Industry Team Rankings have seen some major shifts because of that.
We saw hundreds of Power 4 prospects make their commitment decisions, headlined by top-100 prospects K.J. Green (LSU) and Gideon Gash (Texas Tech) coming off the board. Both Auburn and Georgia made big moves up the rankings, jumping seven spots apiece after the average number of commitments across the country jumped to 12 per team. The Bulldogs added four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier as well, securing their fifth blue-chip commitment of the class.
As the third official visit weekend of the summer looms — and even more top prospects are expected to announce in the coming days — Rivals breaks down where things stand in the top 25:
Note: The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power 4 schools. With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions occur when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.
1. Texas A&M — 94.530
19 total commits
5 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 OT)
2. Miami — 93.023
18 total commits
3 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)
3. Oklahoma — 92.943
21 total commits
2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 8 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)
4. Texas Tech — 92.800
11 total commits
2 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 2 three-stars
Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)
5. Florida — 92.470
22 total commits
1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 6 three-stars
Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)
6. Notre Dame — 92.231
18 total commits
1 five-star | 13 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 OT)
7. Ohio State — 91.923
13 total commits
2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars
Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)
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8. USC — 91.747
13 total commits
1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)
9. Oregon — 91.434
14 total commits
0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 3 three-stars
Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)
10. Michigan — 91.059
16 total commits
0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: WR Quentin Burrell, No. 85 NATL. (No. 16 WR)
Classes 11-25 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings
11. Clemson — 90.573
12. UCLA — 90.368
13. Georgia — 90.001
14. Auburn — 89.971
15. Texas — 89.895
16. Ole Miss — 89.683
17. Virginia Tech — 89.662
18. Penn State — 89.608
19. Nebraska — 89.583
20. California — 89.476
21. Washington — 89.440
22. Kentucky — 89.220
23. Wisconsin — 89.174
24. LSU — 89.006
25. Louisville — 88.603