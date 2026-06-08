Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2027

The first full weekend of June was a wild one on the recruiting trail, and the Rivals Industry Team Rankings have seen some major shifts because of that.

We saw hundreds of Power 4 prospects make their commitment decisions, headlined by top-100 prospects K.J. Green (LSU) and Gideon Gash (Texas Tech) coming off the board. Both Auburn and Georgia made big moves up the rankings, jumping seven spots apiece after the average number of commitments across the country jumped to 12 per team. The Bulldogs added four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier as well, securing their fifth blue-chip commitment of the class.

As the third official visit weekend of the summer looms — and even more top prospects are expected to announce in the coming days — Rivals breaks down where things stand in the top 25:

Note: The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power 4 schools. With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions occur when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.

19 total commits

5 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

18 total commits

3 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

21 total commits

2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

11 total commits

2 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

22 total commits

1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

18 total commits

1 five-star | 13 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 25 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

13 total commits

2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

13 total commits

1 five-star | 8 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

14 total commits

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Will Mencl, No. 49 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

16 total commits

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Quentin Burrell, No. 85 NATL. (No. 16 WR)

Classes 11-25 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

11. Clemson — 90.573

12. UCLA — 90.368

13. Georgia — 90.001

14. Auburn — 89.971

15. Texas — 89.895

16. Ole Miss — 89.683

17. Virginia Tech — 89.662

18. Penn State — 89.608

19. Nebraska — 89.583

20. California — 89.476

21. Washington — 89.440

22. Kentucky — 89.220

23. Wisconsin — 89.174

24. LSU — 89.006

25. Louisville — 88.603