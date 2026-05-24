Updated SEC recruiting rankings for the Class of 2027

The SEC is again loading up with talent in the 2027 class, holding four of the top 10 spots nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

What’s changed, though, is the teams leading the league’s charge. Heading into the final week of May, neither Alabama nor Georgia are among the conference’s top five recruiting classes. We’d expect that to change in the coming weeks and months, but it’s also a sign that new bloods like Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida are challenging the league’s elites.

With official visits starting next week, we’re sure to see lots of shakeup on this list. But here’s a primer on where things stand heading into what is now recruiting’s biggest month of the year:

15 total commits

5 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 2 three-star

Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

The Aggies have been a dominant force on the trail after their first College Football Playoff appearance under Mike Elko. A&M already has 5 five-star commitments, more than double what any other program in the country has at this point in the cycle. Their latest five-star addition, offensive tackle Mark Matthews, is the country’s top offensive tackle this cycle. The Aggies also have commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 safeties, No. 3 interior lineman, No. 2 EDGE, No. 4 defensive lineman, and No. 5 cornerback. They’re trending for even more, and should they land them, we could be talking about a new No. 1 class in the history books.

21 total commits

2 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

The Sooners nearly have their entire class filled out before official visits even start, already landing 21 commitments. Brent Venables and Co. have been busy identifying and locking down their top targets, and none have been bigger than their pair of five-star offensive linemen. Hackett and fellow bookend tackle Kaeden Penny project to be big-time players in Norman, and they also have three other top-100 commits in Seneca Driver, Cooper Witten and Taven Epps.

16 total commits

1 five-star | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

The Gators already landed 16 early commitments, led by Maxwell Hiller, the nation’s No. 1 interior offensive linemen. Sumrall and Co. are in the mix for some other big-time names, but have already hit with coveted quarterback Davin Davidson, four-star wide receivers Tramond Collins and Elias Pearl, No. 7 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller. Four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain, rated by Rivals as a top-25 overall prospect, could turn out to be one of the steals of this entire recruiting cycle after flipping from South Carolina to UF.

5 total commits

2 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 0 three-stars

Top Commit: TE Ahmad Hudson, No. 16 NATL. (No. 1 TE)

While plenty of other peer schools have upwards of 10, 15 or even 20 commits that feature some blue-chip prospects and a number of three-stars, all five of the Tigers’ commits are ranked among the top 300 recruits nationally. That includes a pair of five-stars in tight end Ahmad Hudson and edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, the latter of which just committed earlier this week. That duo joins four-stars Peyton Houston, Braylon Calais and Ah’Mari Stevens in the fold for the Bayou Bengals.

11 total commits

1 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Easton Royal, No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 WR)

After signing the nation’s No. 1 class in 2025, the Longhorns went heavy into the transfer portal last cycle in an effort to go all-in on the 2026 season. Texas still ended up with the nation’s No. 10 overall class and looks to be on pace for another similar crop this cycle. The Longhorns won a big early recruiting battle with LSU in December by landing Royal, one of the nation’s premier playmakers on the outside. Earlier this month, they landed two more key weapons in four-star tight end Brock Williams and blue-chip running back Noah Roberts.

Where the rest of the SEC ranks in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings

6. Georgia – 90.058

7. Auburn – 89.627

8. Kentucky – 89.516

9. Ole Miss – 89.175

10. South Carolina – 88.323

11. Alabama – 88.277

12. Tennessee – 87.536

13. Missouri – 87.249

14. Vanderbilt – 86.727

15. Mississippi State – 85.983

16. Arkansas – 85.408