Urban Meyer addresses how he will handle friendship with Kyle Whittingham during The Game

There’s a new head coach set to lead the Michigan Wolverines. Kyle Whittingham was hired late in the 2025 coaching carousel, much to the consistent praise of experts around college football.

An interesting note about the hire is the relationship that Kyle Whittingham has with Urban Meyer. Going back to Meyer’s days as the head coach at Utah, Whittingham was on his staff. There, Whittingham would replace Meyer when Meyer moved on to other stops, including Ohio State. Through all of that, the two coaches stayed close.

With a rivalry like The Game, it’s a bit strange to see coaches who are close on opposite sides of things. In fact, as Meyer recently shared on Wake Up Barstool, it’s probably going to change their relationship at least during game week.

“Yeah, we talk all the time,” Urban Meyer said. “I imagine I’ll take a hiatus for that week, as Big Noon and Barstool gets ready for the rivalry game. But, yeah, he’s one of my closest friends.”

In a bit of a funny twist, both coaches in The Game were Urban Meyer assistants who replaced him at jobs. Whittingham, of course, did so at a job where he stayed for more than two decades. There, he elevated the Utes from the Mountain West to the Power Four and turned them into a consistent competitor. Ryan Day would take over at Ohio State, finding immense success, with the slight exception of when he plays Michigan. Still, a national championship in 2024 and beating the Wolverines in 2025 has seemingly flipped that script.

“Ironically, Ryan Day is also one of my closest friends. So, these are two elite coaches that are in the game,” Meyer said. “Which, it should be that way.”

Kyle Whittingham has already been open about his relationship with Urban Meyer too. At his introductory press conference, he would be asked about staff construction. There, he admitted that he would turn to Meyer for some guidance, though he did quickly catch that calling on an Ohio State coach may seem a little odd given his new job.

“First of all, you’ve got to bring in guys that you’re familiar with and you trust and you’ve worked with,” Whittingham said. “I think that’s always a starting point. I’ve had some good resources — you know, Urban Meyer, I don’t know if that’s a four-letter word in this room or not. But Urban and me are very tight. Got some council from him. He’s been a few places and the key is to get guys in you trust.”

There’s going to be plenty of time before Meyer and Whittingham need to worry about the next edition of The Game. In the meantime, it’ll be interesting to see how their rivalry might affect their friendship.