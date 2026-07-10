Urban Meyer calls out 2025 Michigan staff for not developing Bryce Underwood: ‘What in the Hell was happening there?'

Less than a year ago, Urban Meyer was among several national college football pundits raving about the sky-high potential of Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach even compared the uber-talented No. 1 overall recruit to Cam Newton.

But after a rollercoaster rookie year in 2025, and a chaotic offseason that saw a complete overhaul of the Wolverines coaching staff, Underwood’s shine has dimmed considerably ahead of his sophomore season. Concerns about his lack of development from new Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham have even led some to question whether Underwood could be benched at some point this year.

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But, amid all the speculation about Underwood, Meyer turned his ire on the former Michigan coaching staff for how it failed to properly develop its young superstar QB. The former national championship-winning head coach even questioned why ex-Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore didn’t have a dedicated quarterback coach to work with Underwood (former offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey held the dual-title of QB coach).

“There are some concerns (about Underwood’s development), but there’s also, if God said ‘I’m going to make me a quarterback,’ it’s going to look a lot like Bryce Underwood,” Meyer said on Friday’s episode of the Triple Option podcast. “Are there some things missing? Sure. He got thrust into a really … someday they’re going to look back on that situation and go ‘What in the Hell was happening there?’

“It just made no sense. You’re going to invest millions of dollars into a quarterback and then not have a full-time guy (responsible for developing him). Quarterback coaches, with young quarterbacks, I mean, they’re actually joined together,” Meyer continued. “… I mean, it’s nonstop training at that position – nonstop! And you thrust a young kid into that environment. I always take the side of the player, (and) I’m going to say (the new Michigan staff) will develop him.”

Whittingham brought up-and-coming offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. with him from Utah. Detmer is the son and nephew of former NFL QBs Koy and Ty Detmer.

Underwood started all 13 games last season, throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing just over 60% of his passes. His athleticism also proved to be a weapon, as he rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

Bryce Underwood ready to prove he’s ‘the best player to ever come out of Michigan’ in 2026

Bryce Underwood has never lacked confidence. The former five-star quarterback entered Michigan with sky-high expectations as one of the most highly touted recruits in recent memory.

Now, heading into his sophomore season, he’s embracing those expectations more than ever. During his youth football camp in Saline on June 20, Underwood made it clear that his goals stretch far beyond simply leading the Wolverines back into contention.

Speaking with Brandon Carr of All About Ann Arbor, Underwood explained what’s motivating him entering the 2026 season: “I want to prove to myself that I am what I think I am,” Underwood said.

When asked to elaborate, Underwood didn’t shy away from setting an enormous standard: “I feel like I’m the best player ever to come out of Michigan, now it’s time for me to show it,” Underwood added. “… Because I worked for it.”

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.