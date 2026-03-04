In an attempt to stamp out allegations of rampant tampering, the NCAA recently announced plans to impose strict penalties on Division I football teams that are found to be in violation of adding transfers outside January’s annual two-week portal window. The NCAA’s Division I Cabinet is expected to formally adopt the aforementioned emergency legislation when it meets again in April.

Among the potential NCAA-proposed penalties include a six-game suspension for the violating team’s head coach, to include administrative, recruiting and on-field coaching duties, a multi-million dollar fine equal to 20% of the team’s football budget as well as a reduction in roster spots.

“Attempts to circumvent the transfer window process is an issue for the sport,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, head of the oversight committee’s calendar subgroup, said in the Feb. 25 release. “We want to let everyone know that this is not going to be allowed, and the committee wants to protect the transfer window that has been established.”

This move comes in the wake of “blatant tampering” allegations made against Ole Miss and first-year head coach Pete Golding by Clemson‘s Dabo Swinney after the Rebels added former Tigers transfer signee Luke Ferrelli on Jan. 22, nearly a full week after the two-week portal window closed Jan. 16.

Days after Swinney went public with his accusations, Urban Meyer blasted NCAA president Charlie Baker for dereliction of duty for not holding coaches accountable for their actions. Now, after last week’s announcement, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach commended NCAA for actually implementing serious penalties, so long as they get passed as proposed.

“That’s a real (punishment) — they nutted up,” Meyer said during Wednesday’s episode of The Triple Option podcast. “Now let’s see if they really do it. I guess it’s got to go through committee or some nonsense like that. I’m proud of the NCAA, … well, I’m not — I want to see this happen (first).

“Is six games legit for (tampering)? Yeah, and I’d add one: if you mislead or lie to the (NCAA) investigators, you’re done,” Meyer continued. “You college coaching career is over, and your (athletic director) is done. I’d tie the AD into this as well, because there’s been a couple of examples where the head coach refused to meet with the NCAA. Well the head coach reports to the AD, so how does that happen? … Your college coaching career is over if you do that.”

Triple Option podcast co-host Rob Stone then pointed out the 20% fine, but Meyer made it clear the only legitimate punishment for violating tampering rules should be a loss of half a season with a lifetime ban for any coaches that attempt to obstruct the subsequent NCAA investigation.

“I’ve seen the fines and the vacating of wins and all that nonsense, nonsense, nonsense. That does not stop people from doing bad things,” Meyer concluded. “You want to stop somebody from violating the rules — you’re finished. You won’t coach for six games, and if you mislead or lie to the investigators, you’re done.”