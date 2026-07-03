Urban Meyer suggests Lane Kiffin must compete for national title in Year 1 to appease 'nut job' LSU fans

First-year LSU head coach Lane Kiffin raised eyebrows last month when he boldly proclaimed the Tigers will win a national championship during his tenure in Baton Rouge. Kiffin made the audacious pledge while appearance on iconic LSU alum Tyrann Mathieu‘s In The Bayou podcast in mid-June.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship,” Kiffin told Mathieu. “We’re going to have the teams and the rosters back to the way they were playing when they were great. I don’t know how fast. It might not be today, but it’s going to happen.”

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But while that qualification might be able to pacify some, FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer doesn’t expect it’ll do anything to satiate the unquenchable thirst LSU fans have to return to their former national championship-winning glory. In fact, Meyer — who won three combined national championships at Florida (2006, 2008) and Ohio State (2014) — suggested Kiffin might need to win it all in January if he’s going to appease his new “nut job” fanbase.

“The reason I bring up Lane Kiffin is, is it national championship-or-bust (in Year 1)? Because, if it’s anything less, he’s going to get hammered,” Meyer said during Wednesday’s Triple Option podcast. “I don’t (think he has to win it Year 1), but I’m not a nut job LSU fan. I mean, they’re nuts!”

I think Lane Kiffin has to win a National Title in Year 1 to appease LSU fans @wendys #WendysPartner pic.twitter.com/x5eA0mgnWP — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) July 3, 2026

When Triple Option podcast host Rob Stone, also of FOX Sports, suggested Kiffin should have “a two-year cushion,” Meyer quickly shot that proposal down cold.

“No, no, no,” Meyer countered. “I mean, he doesn’t have to win it (this season), but he has to be within a swing of it. That’s one place, I remember when I retired, I said, ‘Good, I’m never going to go there again.’ The fans (there) are nuts!”

LSU famously last won a CFP national championship during its historic 2019 season behind star quarterback Joe Burrow and former head coach Ed Orgeron. Of course, in the six years since, the Tigers have fired two coaches — Orgeron and Brian Kelly — and failed to even return to the College Football Playoff while compiling a 47-29 record overall.

In fact, LSU has finished ranked in the Top-15 of the final AP Top 25 poll just once, when it finished at No. 13 in 2023. Meanwhile, Kiffin won at least 10 games in four of his six seasons at Ole Miss, including helping guide the Rebels to last year’s Playoffs for the first time in program history before jumping ship and taking the Tigers head coaching job in late November.