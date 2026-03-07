In a key moment, a Republican and a Democrat in the U.S. Senate agreed on legislation to amend the Sports Broadcasting Act, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. Sens. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wa.) agreed on a bill expected to be filed next week.

The legislation would pave the way for conferences to pool their media rights, according to a draft of the bill, and leagues would have an option to consolidate their rights. The news broke less than an hour after a White House roundtable on college sports ended.

A potential amendment to the SBA has been discussed for some time, though there has been pushback recently. The Big Ten and SEC notably penned a white paper taking aim at the idea, championed by Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell. The two leagues called it “misguided,” although they never mentioned Campbell by name. He responded by saying the document was a “distraction.”

This story will be updated.