USA Today drafts Top 8 SEC QBs for 2026 college football season

USA Today drafted the best SEC QBs going into the 2026 college football season, but there’s a catch. Not all 16 signal callers were picked as Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams picked their four-deep collections.

The two writers alternated picks and tried to build the best SEC QB room going into the new season. The first pick might surprise you!

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Without further ado, let’s dive into the best SEC QBs going into 2026 based on USA Today’s draft exercise. The first pick goes to Adams.

Chambliss was the first SEC QB off the board, instead of Arch Manning. An interesting pick here, but there is some logic to it.

Last year, Chambliss had a career year in Lane Kiffin’s system and kept it rolling through the CFP semifinal despite the head coach leaving. Let’s see if he can duplicate his success in Year 6 after he was granted a final year of eligibility. He threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions, a 66.1% completion percentage, 527 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Now we get to Manning, who’s on a lot of Heisman-watch lists, as well as No. 1 overall pick watch. But he’s the second SEC QB taken here.

Manning struggled out of the gate last year but as the year progressed, he got better as a passer and was able to utilize his legs. This could be a career year. Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Stockton has been productive since taking over as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He’s up next in the SEC QB draft and he could actually rise this list with another great season-long performance, leaving Georgia to the CFP.

As an NFL prospect, teams will likely look at Manning and Chambliss way more, but don’t sleep on the Bulldog. Stockton threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions, a 69.7% completion percentage, 462 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Leavitt is one of the newcomers among SEC QBs, coming over from Arizona State. But his recovery from injury is probably why he’s not a little higher here.

In Kiffin’s offense, Leavitt should be able to thrive, so long as he’s healthy. At his best (2024), Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 61.7% completion percentage, 443 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Brown followed Alex Golesh from USF to Auburn and now the pressure is on to deliver in a big spot. Going into his first year as an SEC QB, Brown has the talent, but the competition will be steeper.

Still, he’s a veteran that has 35 games under his belt and Brown’s had two stellar seasons throwing the football when he’s healthy. Overall, Brown has 7,690 yards, 61 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, a 64.8% completion percentage, 2,265 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Who’s the more popular No. 10? Reed or Lionel Messi? All jokes aside, Reed doesn’t have to be Messi to be successful with the Aggies after leading them to the CFP last year. But that’s the expectation again in 2026.

He’s an upper tier SEC QB, but the sixth pick in his draft of eight. Last year, Reed had 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 62.1% completion percentage to go along with 493 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Mateer is next in the SEC QB draft after coming off an uneven year. Injuries derailed his production, but he rallied and helped the Sooners enough to make the College Football Playoff.

As far as what’s next for him, Brent Venables and crew expect the type of production he had at Washington State. Mateer’s best season came in 2024 when he threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a 64.6% completion percentage, 826 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The SEC QB draft from USA Today wraps up with Russell, another newcomer to the starting ranks. This is just an assumption though as Kalen DeBoer has not named a starter to this point of the summer.

Russell and Austin Mack are going head to head fo the spot, but there are a lot of uncertainties when it comes to the position. Russell is certainly the flashier name of the two candidates. He is a former Five-Star Plus+ prospect and was a riser in the recruiting ranking after a dominant career at Duncanville (TX). Alabama flipped him away from SMU, hoping the move pays off in a big way.