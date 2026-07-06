USA Today identifies six make-or-break quarterback situations entering 2026 season

The quarterback position will once again determine who contends for a national championship in 2026. While several of college football’s biggest stars return, others are looking for fresh starts.

Those quarterbacks now find themselves at pivotal points in their careers, with expectations soaring entering the fall. On Monday, USA Today’s Matt Hayes highlighted six elite quarterbacks beginning new chapters with new coaches or offensive coordinators.

From national title contenders to potential surprise playoff teams, Hayes believes each signal-caller faces a make-or-break campaign in 2026. Check out his selections below.

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Indiana has quickly become one of college football’s premier destinations for transfer quarterbacks under Curt Cignetti. Hayes credited both Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan for helping Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza thrive over the past two seasons while emphasizing ball security.

Josh Hoover arrives after starting three seasons at TCU, where he accounted for 42 turnovers in 31 starts, but Hayes expects Indiana’s quarterback-friendly system to help him produce another standout season. If history is any indication, the Hoosiers could once again have one of the nation’s most productive offenses.

Sam Leavitt begins another chapter after transferring to LSU, where he’ll reunite with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Hayes noted Leavitt’s athleticism and playmaking ability fit perfectly within Weis’ offensive philosophy after previously starring at Arizona State.

Improving his consistency will be the biggest priority after posting a career-high completion percentage of just 61%. Hayes believes Weis’ track record developing quarterbacks, including Trinidad Chambliss and Jaxson Dart, gives Leavitt an opportunity to elevate his game against SEC competition.

Bryce Underwood enters his sophomore season with a dramatically different situation than he experienced as a freshman. Hayes pointed to Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham’s comments about the lack of quarterback development Underwood received last season before Jason Beck arrived to overhaul the offense.

Underwood threw for 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions while completing 60% of his passes during an uneven freshman campaign. Hayes believes Michigan’s new staff has rebuilt Underwood’s foundation and expects the Wolverines’ physical rushing attack to create more favorable opportunities through play-action.

DJ Lagway is looking to reignite the hype that surrounded him after his breakout 2024 campaign at Florida. Injuries derailed much of last season, but Hayes believes Baylor offensive coordinator Jake Spavital could be exactly what Lagway needs.

Spavital has built a reputation for developing quarterbacks throughout his coaching career, including successful reclamation projects. Hayes believes the new offensive system fits Lagway’s skill set and could help him enjoy one of the biggest bounce-back seasons in college football.

Kansas State has been waiting for Avery Johnson to fully unlock his immense potential. Hayes noted Johnson possesses all the physical tools but has yet to develop into a consistently accurate passer.

Head coach Collin Klein will now work closely with Johnson after helping Marcel Reed blossom into one of the SEC’s most dependable quarterbacks at Texas A&M. With only one season of eligibility remaining, Hayes believes this could be Johnson’s final opportunity to emerge as one of the Big 12’s elite quarterbacks.

Nico Iamaleava rounds out Hayes’ list after another offseason filled with change. Following his departure from Tennessee before the 2025 season, Iamaleava now gets another opportunity to fulfill the potential that made him one of the nation’s top recruits.

Hayes pointed to declining passing numbers and persistent protection issues after Iamaleava was sacked 57 times over the past two seasons. If UCLA’s offensive line improves, Hayes believes offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy could help the former five-star quarterback rediscover the form that once made him one of college football’s brightest young stars.