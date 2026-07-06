USA Today predicts Big 12 standings, order of finish, awards for 2026 season

The Big 12 is one of the more interesting conferences in all of college football. Ahead of their media days taking center stage in the college football world, USA Today has predicted their standings, order of finish and award winners for 2026.

Matthew Glenesk did the honors on Monday, locking in his picks for the upcoming season. It’s no surprise Texas Tech is expected to make a major impact on the conference, even without Brendan Sorsby.

Check out his full projections below, including the offensive and defensive players of the year in the Big 12. It’s bound to be another fun season in the conference, regardless of which team you root for.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The thought here was that Sorsby would play for Texas Tech after serving a two-game suspension. But even without Sorsby, the Red Raiders have enough to make another run at the Big 12 title.

Texas Tech has a strong backfield that includes Cameron Dickey, J’Koby Williams, and Quinten Joyner. The team lost key players on the defensive side of the ball, but it added multiple transfers, including linemen Trey White (San Diego State), Adam Trick (Miami, Ohio) and Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest) and linebacker Austin Romaine (Kansas State).

BYU has been strong for the last two seasons, compiling a 23-4 record during that span. Had it not been for Texas Tech last year, the Cougars would have won the Big 12 and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

After a standout freshman season, QB Bear Bachmeier returns to help BYU make a title run. The defense should be as strong as it was in 2025, as seven starters return.

Utah will look a little different in 2026 because it has a new head coach. Morgan Scalley takes over for Kyle Whittingham, who is now the head coach at Michigan.

Only three starters return on defense, so that’s one challenge the Utes will face in the fall. But they should be in good shape on offense, as quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin return.

After going 4-8 in 2024, Houston improved vastly in 2025 with a 10-3 record. It’s not a big surprise since head coach Willie Fritz has had success wherever he’s been a head coach.

QB Conner Weigman is back, and Fritz added a few transfers to help his quarterback have success, including running back Makhi Hughes (Oregon), tight end Patrick Overmyer (UTSA) and guard Shadre Hurst (Tulane). The Cougars will get an early test in September when they face Texas Tech.

Arizona seems to be heading in the right direction with head coach Brent Brennan. After going 4-8 in 2024, the Wildcats made strides last year by finishing 9-4.

Defensively, Arizona should be strong with end Tre Smith returning from injury, and linebackers Chase Kennedy and Taye Brown also back. Additionally, quarterback Noah Fifita returns after throwing for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.

It’s interesting to see TCU a little low on the list, because the team has won nine games in back-to-back seasons. USA Today believes the Horned Frogs have some question marks heading into the fall.

The biggest question mark is the QB position as Jaden Craig takes over for Josh Hoover, who is now at Indiana. In 2025, Craig played at Harvard and threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games.

Like Utah, Kansas State has a new head coach in Collin Klein. He takes over for Chris Klieman, who announced his retirement from coaching in December.

USA Today believes that the offensive line and defense will be key for the Wildcats to contend for a Big 12 title. The O-line will feature four new starters, and the defense is returning just two starters.

Arizona State lost its share of talent during the offseason, as only two starters return from last year’s team. One of the biggest losses was QB Sam Leavitt, who transferred to LSU.

Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley is set to take Leavitt’s place. He joins the Sun Devils after playing in 15 games with 11 starts for the Wildcats and throwing for 2,489 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Oklahoma State is ready for a bounce-back season after going 1-11 in 2025. Mike Gundy was fired as head coach after three games last year, and the team hired Eric Morris from North Texas.

During the offseason, Morris added 80 new players to the roster. One of those players is QB Drew Mestemaker, who threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns for North Texas last year.

Baylor is looking to bounce back in a major way after some tough seasons over the past couple of years. They’re banking on former Florida star recruit DJ Lagway to solidify their team at quarterback.

While he’s struggled at times, it’s never been a question of talent. Lagway’s immense athleticism could open up the offense, but as Gators fans know, that’s easier said than done. Maybe he’ll figure it out in Waco

11. UCF

12. Kansas

13. Cincinnati

14. West Virginia

15. Colorado

16. Iowa State

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

RB LJ Martin, BYU

Also receiving votes: QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State); WR Amare Thomas (Houston); QB Noah Fifita (Arizona)

Martin is the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and USA Today thinks that will remain the status-quo in 2026. Martin rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, adding 36 catches for 255 yards. We’ll see what he has in store for an encore with the Cougars.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

Also receiving votes: DL AJ Holmes (Texas Tech); DB Brice Pollock (Texas Tech); LB Austin Romaine (Texas Tech)

USA Today has Texas Tech making their presence known, as Roberts is chosen between a close vote between two teammates. Last season, he was named the Big 12 Championship game most outstanding player, picking off two passes and making five tackles. Perhaps it’ll set the stage for 2026.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.