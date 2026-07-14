USA Today preseason All-ACC team, award predictions for 2026

The countdown to the 2026 college football season is on, and preseason honors are rolling in. With that in mind, USA Today took a concentrated look at the ACC, releasing their preseason all-conference team and award winners.

Miami led the way with many ways, while Clemson, Louisville and Georgia Tech were also well represented. The list was compiled by USA Today surveying their network of ACC writers to come to a conclusion.

It’s bound to cause a ton of debate. Check out their picks below, as ACC media days begin this week, and the hype continues to grow within the conference, and in college football as a whole.

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Offense

Defense

Specialists

* unanimous selection

Honorable Mention

ACC Offensive Player of the Year

WR Malachi Toney, Miami

Also receiving votes: QB Darian Mensah (Miami)

Toney’s an easy pick, although his teammate in quarterback Darian Mensah made it an interesting debate. USA Today noted that he’s coming off a fantastic freshman season, where he caught 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers could be his floor in 2026.

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

LB Sammy Brown, Clemson

Also receiving votes: DL Damon Wilson II (Miami), DL Clev Lubin (Louisville), LB Mohamed Toure (Miami)

This was definitely a more wide-open race. Brown has the history on his side, as he was an All-American in 2025, posting a team-high 106 tackles, including 13.5 for loss and five sacks, one forced fumble, six pass deflections and one interception. Additionally, USA Today noted he’s never missed a game in his career.

ACC Newcomer of the Year

QB Darian Mensah, Miami

While he missed out on the offensive recognition, Mensah makes the list as a shoo-in for newcomer in USA Today’s view. The former Duke standout is heading to Miami with a ton of hype, hoping to be the latest transfer quarterback to thrive with the program. Time will tell if he’s able to, but the expectations are high at the moment.