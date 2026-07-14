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USA Today preseason All-ACC team, award predictions for 2026
The countdown to the 2026 college football season is on, and preseason honors are rolling in. With that in mind, USA Today took a concentrated look at the ACC, releasing their preseason all-conference team and award winners.
Miami led the way with many ways, while Clemson, Louisville and Georgia Tech were also well represented. The list was compiled by USA Today surveying their network of ACC writers to come to a conclusion.
It’s bound to cause a ton of debate. Check out their picks below, as ACC media days begin this week, and the hype continues to grow within the conference, and in college football as a whole.
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Offense
- QB: Darian Mensah, Miami
- RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville*
- RB: Mark Fletcher, Miami
- WR: Malachi Toney, Miami*
- WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State*
- TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
- OL: PJ Williams, SMU*
- OL: Joshua Bates, SMU
- OL: McKale Boley, Virginia
- OL: Lance Robinson, Louisville
- OL: Ryan Baer, Pitt
Defense
- DL: Clev Lubin, Louisville
- DL: Ahmad Moten, Miami
- DL: Damon Wilson II, Miami
- DL: Will Heldt, Clemson
- LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson*
- LB: Braylan Lovelace, Pitt
- LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia
- DB: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami*
- DB: Chris Peal, Syracuse
- DB: Tayon Holloway, Louisville
- DB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson
Specialists
- PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech*
- P: (tie) Daniel Sparks, Virginia and Dylan Joyce, Miami
- KR/PR: Tre Richardson, Louisville
* unanimous selection
Honorable Mention
- Cal: TE Dorian Thomas
- Clemson: WR Bryant Wesco Jr.; OL Brayden Jacobs; DB Corey Myrick
- Duke: LB Luke Mergott; P Kade Reynolds
- Georgia Tech: RB Justice Haynes
- Florida State: DL Mandrell Desir; DB Ja’Bril Rawls; DB Ashlynd Barker; LB Chris Jones
- Louisville: TE Brody Foley; LB Antonio Watts
- Miami: LB Mohamed Toure; WR Cooper Barkate; OL Matthew McCoy; DB Xavier Lucas; DB Zechariah Poyser; OL Ryan Rodriguez
- NC State: OL Jimarion McCrimon
- North Carolina: DL Melkart Abou Jaoude
- Pitt: DB Cruce Brookins; OL BJ Williams
- SMU: QB Kevin Jennings; KR Yamir Knight; TE Randy Pittman; OL Addison Nichols
- Stanford: LB Matt Rose
- Syracuse: P Jack Stonehouse
- Virginia: DL Fisher Camac; OL Noah Josey; OL Monroe Mills; DL Zion Wilson
- Virginia Tech: DB Jacquez White; DL Kemari Copeland
ACC Offensive Player of the Year
WR Malachi Toney, Miami
Also receiving votes: QB Darian Mensah (Miami)
Toney’s an easy pick, although his teammate in quarterback Darian Mensah made it an interesting debate. USA Today noted that he’s coming off a fantastic freshman season, where he caught 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers could be his floor in 2026.
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson
Also receiving votes: DL Damon Wilson II (Miami), DL Clev Lubin (Louisville), LB Mohamed Toure (Miami)
This was definitely a more wide-open race. Brown has the history on his side, as he was an All-American in 2025, posting a team-high 106 tackles, including 13.5 for loss and five sacks, one forced fumble, six pass deflections and one interception. Additionally, USA Today noted he’s never missed a game in his career.
ACC Newcomer of the Year
QB Darian Mensah, Miami
While he missed out on the offensive recognition, Mensah makes the list as a shoo-in for newcomer in USA Today’s view. The former Duke standout is heading to Miami with a ton of hype, hoping to be the latest transfer quarterback to thrive with the program. Time will tell if he’s able to, but the expectations are high at the moment.