USA Today projects ACC football standings entering 2026 season ahead of media days

ACC Media Days are here, which means preseason predictions are beginning to roll in across college football. Expectations are high for several programs looking to contend for the conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

After a chaotic 2025 season that saw Duke win the ACC Championship but miss the playoff while Miami reached the national title game, another unpredictable race could be on the horizon. USA Today recently surveyed their network of ACC writers to project the conference standings entering the 2026 season.

Miami landed at the top of the rankings, with several familiar contenders close behind. Here’s a closer look at USA Today’s projected top teams in the ACC.

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Miami enters the season as the projected ACC favorite after reaching last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. USA Today also selected the Hurricanes as the preseason favorite after they landed a conference-high seven players on its All-ACC team, including Offensive Player of the Year Malachi Toney.

Quarterback Darian Mensah arrives from Duke after a standout season and now takes over an offense loaded with talent. Mario Cristobal once again has Miami positioned as one of the favorites to reach the CFP.

SMU checks in second after another strong offseason under Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs have quickly established themselves as one of the ACC’s top programs since joining the conference.

Expectations remain high after their recent playoff appearance, and another trip to Charlotte is firmly within reach. USA Today believes SMU will once again contend for the conference crown.

Louisville comes in at No. 3 with Jeff Brohm continuing to build one of the ACC’s most explosive offenses. Running back Isaac Brown returns after emerging as one of the conference’s top playmakers.

The Cardinals have been close to breaking through under Brohm and enter another season with high expectations. A return to the ACC Championship Game remains a realistic goal.

Clemson remains near the top despite some recent inconsistency by its championship standards. The Tigers continue to recruit at a high level and have remained a factor in the ACC race.

While expectations are always high in Death Valley, another playoff push will require Clemson to take another step forward. USA Today still sees the Tigers among the conference’s elite.

Virginia Tech rounds out the top five entering its first season under James Franklin. The Hokies made one of the biggest coaching hires of the offseason and hope Franklin can quickly elevate the program.

His track record of sustained success has generated plenty of optimism in Blacksburg. Now, the focus shifts to translating that excitement into wins.

Virginia looks to build off last season’s surprising ACC Championship run. The Cavaliers narrowly missed the College Football Playoff despite winning the conference title, making 2026 another important season.

A quarterback battle between Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein will be one of the biggest storylines entering fall camp. USA Today believes Virginia will once again be competitive near the top of the standings.

Georgia Tech lands seventh after becoming one of the ACC’s most competitive teams under Brent Key. While expectations are slightly lower entering 2026, the Yellow Jackets continue to play tough football every week.

Key has steadily elevated the program during his tenure in Atlanta. Another bowl appearance remains well within reach.

Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers check in at No. 8 behind the return of quarterback Mason Heintschel. Pitt found stability late last season thanks to Heintschel’s emergence under center.

If that momentum carries into 2026, the Panthers could outperform their preseason projection. Consistency will be key in a competitive ACC.

Florida State enters another pivotal season under Mike Norvell. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, the Seminoles made significant roster and coaching changes hoping to spark a turnaround.

USA Today projects improvement but still places Florida State near the middle of the conference. Much of the spotlight will remain on Norvell as pressure continues to build.

NC State rounds out the top 10 behind quarterback C.J. Bailey. Bailey emerged as one of the ACC’s top signal-callers last season and resisted transfer portal interest to remain in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack believe they have one of the league’s best quarterbacks leading the offense once again. If Bailey continues his development, NC State could climb higher than its preseason projection.

11. California Golden Bears

12. Duke Blue Devils

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

14. North Carolina Tar Heels

15. Syracuse Orange

16. Stanford Cardinal

17. Boston College Eagles