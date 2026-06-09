USA Today ranks 2026 College World Series teams in Omaha

With the College World Series upon us, USA Today’s Kevin Skiver ranked the remaining eight teams in the field. It was a re-rank of sorts.

While there are favorites in Omaha, this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament is seemingly anyone’s game. When the teams take the field on Friday, strap in and get ready folks. It’s going to be a movie.

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So without further ado, let’s dive into the final eight teams set for the College World Series in 2026. We’ll start with the best team left.

The Bulldogs are back in the College World Series for the first time since 2008. They also won the SEC regular season crown this year for the first time since that year as well.

This team can score in bunches, as evidenced by the Super Regional sweep over Mississippi State (24 runs and nine home runs in two games. As USA Today pointed out, the most impressive feat might be the Bulldogs’ ability to work counts and drag out opposing pitchers.

Skip Johnson rallied this team after they lost six of eight games in May, a pivotal stretch. But after getting a bid to the NCAA Tournament, this unranked Sooners team comes out to the second best team in the College World Series per USA Today.

If Oklahoma can lengthen its starting pitching in Omaha, it might win the whole thing. Otherwise, it’ll take more creativity from Johnson to give themselves a chance.

Remember when North Carolina fell short of the ACC title? Well, they’re in the College World Series and Georgia Tech is working on its offseason.

The Tar Heels are back in Omaha for the second time in three years and this team is pretty battle tested. If Walker McDuffie can bounce back after a rough game against USC, this team should be in a good spot early.

The Rebels got through a tough regional to start, beating Arizona State twice and host Nebraska. Once they beat SEC foe Auburn in the Super Regional, the College World Series was suddenly a reality.

While USA Today ranks them in the top half of the teams remaining, Ole Miss’ talented pitching staff faces the other most talented staff first: UNC’s. Still, it’s nice when you have guys like Cade Townsend, Taylor Rabe and Elliott Hunter on your staff.

Texas is a regular in the College World Series, but they actually went through a three year drought before returning to Omaha. But if the Super Regional showed anything, USA Today pointed out the thinness of the Longhorns’ bullpen.

If these games go deep, Texas could be in trouble. Dylan Volantis will have to get things going early against Georgia, the top team remaining in the field.

West Virginia has been such a fun team to watch this postseason and they’ve kept this magical run going with their first College World Series appearance. Was it the highest quality Super Regional victory over Cal Poly?

Well, that’s up for interpretation. Still, WVU has huge bats and that’s carried them this far. In a sport where postseason pitching is king, the Mountaineers might be hot enough to upset the apple cart.

With the way USA Today ranks the bottom half teams, the Crimson Tide are in the same boat as West Virginia, where they weren’t tested to their limit. Still, Alabama is in the College World Series aren’t they?

Does Alabama play with fire a little bit? Well, they had a grand slam to start Game 2 against St. John’s before the Red Storm made it uneasy. How will that fare against the best teams remaining?

We’ll finish up USA Today’s rankings with Troy, who’ve made their first College World Series in 2026. They are actually the first 30-loss team to do so. This team is 38-30!

Still, they’re the true underdog and Cinderella of the postseason. To get here, they dominated Florida and beat Arkansas-Little Rock 19-4 over the course of two games in the Super Regional.