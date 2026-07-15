USA Today ranks all 17 ACC football programs going into 2026

USA Today ranked all 17 ACC football programs based on their football relevance, history, success and more! Eddie Timanus did the honors as he separated the ACC from haves and have nots.

We’ve seen some ACC success in the College Football Playoff era too, such as with Florida State, Clemson and Miami. Two of those, FSU and Clemson, have won national titles in the 2010s overall.

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So without further ado, let’s dive into the ACC football program rankings from USA Today. We’ll start with the best program currently.

Overall, Clemson has been the top ACC program over the last decade-plus. Winners of two national titles under Dabo Swinney, they looked Alabama-esque in terms of their run of dominance. Heck, they beat Alabama multiple times!

While they haven’t been a national title threat recently, Clemson made the CFP in 2024 by winning the ACC. Despite roster turnover, Swinney and company will be in the thick of the conference race. But perhaps the crazy stat is this: Clemson has 24 conference titles and nearly 800 program wins, so Swinney just brought them back to prominence.

Florida State won a title in 2013 and made the first-ever CFP. They’re next up in the ACC program rankings going into 2026. Recent history would suggest otherwise as Mike Norvell is on the hot seat.

Still, don’t you know a guy named Bobby Bowden? He turned them into a national powerhouse and since 1992, when FSU joined the ACC, they’ve been a staple. Overall, FSU won national titles in 1993, ‘99 and 2013 while also making the final in ‘98 and 2000.

Funny enough, Miami was a national powerhouse in the Big East, prior to coming to the ACC. Still, Mario Cristobal’s recent contributions have done enough to push them higher up these rankings from USA Today.

The Hurricanes have titles in 1983, ‘87, ‘89, ‘91 and 2001. So yes, this is a national brand and reconfined college football program that has a history of winning. They were a CFP finalist last year and could very well win it all this season.

Georgia Tech is next in the ACC rankings. How about this, in case you didn’t know, one of their past coaches is John W. Heisman! He led the Yellow Jackets to the 1917 national title and went 102-29-7 with them. Heck, he actually coached Clemson at the turn of the 20th Century as well.

So besides early dominance as a program in the 1900s, Georgia Tech has turned the corner under Brent Key into one of the more viable ACC programs these days. USA Today opted for nostalgia and history, but the Yellow Jackets are relevant today.

You might’ve not realized it, but Pitt has over 700 wins in their history. They have a recent ACC title under Pat Narduzzi as well. In addition to a long history, let’s not forget the amount of talent they’ve produced.

Do guys like Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino and Larry Fitzgerald interest you? How about Aaron Donald, LeSean McCoy? Anyone? Yeah, that’s pretty darn good.

Virginia Tech would like to return to the mountaintop of the ACC this year or next with James Franklin leading the program. Perhaps they can turn back the clock to the Frank Beamer days.

Prior to that era, the Hokies were kind of just there. But Beamer, and electric players like Michael Vick, put Blacksburg on the map. We’ll see how they fare in the Franklin era, who was really good but not great, at Penn State.

How about the Cardinals having something a lot of ACC schools don’t have? A Heisman winner. Lamar Jackson won the award in 2016 before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

Louisville hasn’t been an ACC regular, considering they’ve been in four different conferences over the last 25 years. But Jeff Brohm has them in a competitive position going into 2026 and beyond based on the impact he’s had on his alma mater.

SMU is a young ACC member but already made the CFP representing the conference. THey have football history, even if it’s highlighted by the Pony Express leading to the death penalty in the 80s. The resurrection since then is something to behold.

The Mustangs have had noteworthy names such as Doak Walker and the great Eric Dickerson. What Rhett Lashlee has done in this era is very impressive and they could very well make the CFP or even win the ACC this year.

Syracuse has only been in the ACC since 2013 after coming over from the Big East. They only have two 10-win seasons joining, so there’s work to be done under Fran Brown.

Ernie Davis won the school’s only Heisman Trophy, so there’s some history. Lest we forget the, arguably, greatest athlete of all=time in Jim Brown. Art Monk and Marvin Harrison also played football for Syracuse, giving them some gravitas.

Stanford, since the final days of David Shaw, has been near the basement of their respective conference, mostly the Pac-12. A new ACC member on the west coast, Stanford has had success across athletics, but not necessarily football.

Still, Stanford has a lot of history to fall on, such as Shaw’s best days, the Jim Harbaugh era and even well before that when they had a QB named John Elway! Ever hear of him? The QB history is well documented too with Elway, Jim Plunkett and Andrew Luck, to name a few.

11. NC State

12. Boston College

13. North Carolina

14. Wake Forest

15. Virginia

16. California

17. Duke