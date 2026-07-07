USA Today ranks every SEC football coach entering the 2026 season ahead of new campaign

The SEC enters the 2026 season with a dramatically different look on the sidelines. Six programs will have new head coaches after one of the busiest coaching carousel cycles in recent memory.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart remains the conference’s longest-tenured coach entering his 11th season, while Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is now the second-longest-serving coach in the league. With so much turnover, expectations remain as high as ever as the SEC looks to return to the national championship stage.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today ranked all 16 SEC head coaches. His list features familiar names at the top and plenty of new faces looking to make an immediate impact. Check out 1-16 below.

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Toppmeyer kept Smart atop the SEC after another successful run in Athens. While Georgia no longer dominates the sport quite like it did a few years ago, Smart has guided the Bulldogs to three SEC championships over the last four seasons.

The USA Today analyst pointed to Smart’s recruiting, player development and ability to adapt in the transfer portal era as reasons Georgia remains the conference standard. Even with the SEC becoming more competitive, the Bulldogs continue to enter every season as national title contenders.

Sarkisian checked in second despite Texas missing last year’s College Football Playoff. Toppmeyer noted that expectations have become so high in Austin that a 10-win season is viewed as disappointing.

He also highlighted victories over rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M as signs of the Longhorns’ continued progress. With another talented roster returning, 2026 could determine whether Sarkisian can take the next step.

DeBoer landed third after winning 19 games in his first two seasons replacing Nick Saban. The USA Today analyst praised Alabama’s success against rivals and noted DeBoer owns two victories over Smart.

At the same time, he pointed to a handful of surprising losses that have frustrated Crimson Tide fans. With a contract extension already in hand, DeBoer enters 2026 under pressure to push Alabama back into championship contention.

Kiffin begins a new chapter after leaving Ole Miss for LSU. Toppmeyer wrote that Kiffin arrives in Baton Rouge fresh off the best coaching job of his career after leading the Rebels to the playoff.

His ability to develop quarterbacks and maximize transfer portal talent remains one of his biggest strengths. Now, he’ll try to meet the lofty expectations that come with leading one of college football’s premier programs.

Heupel rounded out Toppmeyer’s top five entering his sixth season at Tennessee. The Volunteers coach has produced winning records throughout his head coaching career and overcame significant roster challenges last season.

Still, the USA Today analyst questioned whether Tennessee has already reached its ceiling under Heupel. Another strong campaign would help answer that question.

Elko guided Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff in just his second season. Toppmeyer noted the Aggies looked like one of the nation’s top teams before stumbling late in the year.

Even so, recruiting momentum and roster development have created optimism in College Station. Now, Elko must prove last season was the beginning of something sustainable.

Drinkwitz continued Missouri’s rise after giving up play-calling duties before the 2023 season. Toppmeyer highlighted the Tigers’ 29-10 record since that move while praising Drinkwitz’s program-building efforts.

Missouri has become especially difficult to beat at home during his tenure. The next challenge is stacking marquee victories against a tougher schedule.

Florida’s new coach made an immediate impression by debuting inside Toppmeyer’s top half of the conference. Sumrall built an impressive résumé at the Group of Five level before earning the opportunity in Gainesville.

The USA Today analyst believes his SEC background as both a player and assistant should help ease the transition. Florida hopes he’s the coach who can return the Gators to national relevance.

Lea has transformed Vanderbilt’s outlook over the last two seasons. Toppmeyer highlighted victories over Alabama and Tennessee, along with last year’s 10-win campaign.

Those accomplishments have dramatically changed expectations in Nashville. The next challenge will be sustaining success without Diego Pavia.

Venables survived significant pressure by leading Oklahoma back to the playoff. Toppmeyer credited his decision to resume defensive play-calling, helping the Sooners field one of the SEC’s top defenses.

Offensive consistency remains the biggest concern moving forward. With John Mateer healthy, Oklahoma hopes to build momentum instead of alternating strong and disappointing seasons.

Golesh arrives at Auburn after turning around South Florida. Toppmeyer praised his offensive creativity and ability to develop quarterbacks dating back to his Tennessee days.

Auburn desperately needs more production on offense after recent struggles. Golesh’s system could provide that spark if the Tigers find stability at quarterback.

Golding impressed many by keeping Ole Miss together following Kiffin’s departure. Toppmeyer pointed to a playoff victory over Georgia and the retention of key stars as encouraging signs.

His defensive expertise has never been questioned. Now he’ll be tasked with proving he can successfully oversee an entire program as head coach.

Beamer enters the season facing growing pressure in Columbia. Toppmeyer described South Carolina as one of the SEC’s most unpredictable teams under his leadership.

The Gamecocks have produced impressive upsets but also frustrating collapses. Following a disappointing 2025 season, Beamer will need a rebound campaign.

Stein begins his first head coaching opportunity after building a strong reputation as an offensive coordinator. Toppmeyer highlighted his success developing quarterbacks at Oregon before returning home to Kentucky.

Revitalizing the Wildcats won’t be easy, but his arrival has generated optimism. Kentucky hopes the 36-year-old can provide a fresh start.

Lebby remains one of college football’s most respected offensive minds. However, Toppmeyer noted that success as a head coach has been harder to find after just one SEC victory in two seasons.

Mississippi State has shown flashes offensively but struggled to win games. Turning competitive performances into victories will be critical in Year 3.

Silverfield rounds out Toppmeyer’s rankings entering his first season at Arkansas. He earned the opportunity after leading Memphis to sustained success, including a victory over the Razorbacks last season.

While he wasn’t the biggest name on the coaching carousel, Silverfield consistently won at Memphis. Now he’ll try to prove he can make a similar impact in the SEC.