USA Today updates Top 25 college football coach rankings entering 2026 season

As the 2026 college football season inches closer, preseason rankings continue to roll in across the sport. This time, USA Today took on one of the toughest debates in the game by ranking the nation’s top head coaches entering the new year.

The rankings reflect everything from national championships and playoff success to sustained program building and recent momentum. Indiana’s Curt Cignetti claimed the top spot after leading the Hoosiers to a national championship, while several familiar names rounded out the top 10.

There were also plenty of shakeups compared to last year’s rankings, including several new faces and coaches taking over new programs. Here’s a look at USA Today’s Top 25 college football coaches entering the 2026 season.

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Curt Cignetti climbed to No. 1 after leading Indiana to the program’s first national championship. USA Today pointed to his remarkable success dating back to James Madison before transforming the Hoosiers into a national powerhouse.

Indiana has gone 27-2 overall and 17-1 in Big Ten play during his first two seasons in Bloomington. His rapid turnaround made him the publication’s top coach entering 2026.

Kirby Smart remains near the top after another successful run with Georgia. USA Today highlighted the Bulldogs’ three SEC championships in the past four seasons while praising Smart’s ability to recruit, develop and retain elite talent.

Georgia continues to be one of college football’s most consistent championship contenders. Even without dominating the sport like a few years ago, Smart remains among the game’s gold standard.

Ryan Day continues to build one of the nation’s premier programs at Ohio State. After finally breaking through against Michigan and winning a national championship, Day enters 2026 with one of the strongest résumés in the country.

USA Today noted his 82 wins in 94 games and six top-five finishes during his tenure. Ohio State has remained an NFL pipeline under Day’s leadership.

Marcus Freeman continues his rise after leading Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. USA Today praised the 40-year-old coach for changing expectations around the Fighting Irish following Brian Kelly’s departure.

Freeman has totaled 43 victories in four seasons while steadily improving Notre Dame’s roster. Now, the next step is delivering the program’s first national title since 1988.

Dan Lanning has turned Oregon into one of the nation’s most consistent winners since arriving in Eugene. The Ducks have gone 48-6 under his leadership, including a dominant start to Big Ten play.

USA Today noted that Lanning’s next hurdle remains winning a national championship after several deep postseason runs. Until then, Oregon remains firmly among college football’s elite.

Lane Kiffin checks in at No. 6 following his move from Ole Miss to LSU. USA Today credited Kiffin for leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff before taking over one of the SEC’s premier jobs.

His ability to develop quarterbacks and maximize transfer portal talent continues to separate him from many of his peers. Now, the challenge becomes meeting the lofty expectations in Baton Rouge.

Mario Cristobal made one of the biggest jumps in the rankings after leading Miami to the College Football Playoff. USA Today highlighted the Hurricanes’ postseason run and credited Cristobal for building a physical, defensive-minded culture through recruiting and the transfer portal.

After a slow start to his tenure, Miami has won 23 of its last 29 games. The Hurricanes now enter 2026 among the national contenders.

Steve Sarkisian remains firmly inside the top 10 despite Texas missing the playoff last season. USA Today pointed to victories over rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M while noting expectations have changed in Austin.

Winning 10 games is now viewed as a disappointment because of how much Sarkisian has elevated the program. Another talented roster gives Texas another opportunity to compete for a national title.

Kalen DeBoer continues to settle into life after Nick Saban at Alabama. USA Today noted his 19 wins in two seasons along with victories over rivals Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Auburn.

While a few unexpected losses have frustrated fans, Alabama has remained among the nation’s top programs. The Crimson Tide believe DeBoer is still building toward championship-level success.

Dabo Swinney rounds out the top 10 despite Clemson’s recent inconsistency. The Tigers remain one of the sport’s most accomplished programs under his leadership, with two national championships and nine conference titles.

USA Today acknowledged Clemson’s struggles in the transfer portal era after a disappointing 7-6 campaign. Whether Swinney can adapt moving forward will determine if Clemson returns to championship contention.

11. Kelani Sitake, BYU

12. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

13. Mike Elko, Texas A&M

14. James Franklin, Virginia Tech

15. Matt Campbell, Penn State

16. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

17. Jeff Brohm, Louisville

18. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

19. Lincoln Riley, USC

20. Willie Fritz, Houston

21. Rhett Lashlee, SMU

22. Jon Sumrall, Florida

23. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

24. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

25. Sonny Dykes, TCU