USAA invests millions in Army athletics with jersey patches and Michie Stadium naming rights

USAA has been named the preservation partner of Army athletics, with USAA branding appearing on uniform patches across all Army varsity athletic programs. The USAA logo also will be featured at the 25-year lines inside the newly named “Michie Stadium Preserved by USAA.”

The partnership between Army and USAA is “a long-term deal with a significant investment in the future of Army athletics,” an industry source told On3.

Air Force also will feature a USAA jersey patch and on-field logo at Falcon Stadium. Yahoo Sports reported Air Force’s deal was for five years and $10 million.

Army’s agreement also includes preservation-focused naming elements integrated throughout Army athletics facilities, including the designation “Michie Stadium Preserved by USAA.” Importantly, Blaik Field will remain at the heart of Michie Stadium’s identity and tradition, ensuring the legacy of Earl “Red” Blaik continues to be honored for future generations of cadets, graduates and Army fans.

“The landscape of college athletics is changing rapidly,” Army athletic director Tom Theodorakis said. “Institutions across the country are adapting in real time to remain competitive and sustainable. We can either remain static or continue to innovate and evolve while staying true to what makes West Point special. This partnership reflects our commitment to doing exactly that.”

Army’s partnership with USAA will help preserve the history and traditions of Army athletics while positioning the department and its more than 1,200 cadet-athletes for long-term success in an evolving collegiate athletics landscape, Theodorakis said.

The partnership catalyzes the future construction of the Athletic Center for Excellence – the new home for Army West Point Athletics and a next-generation facility dedicated to leadership development across the organization, cadet-athlete performance and recruiting the next generation of Army leaders.

Army will debut the USAA jersey patches and on-field logo in its Sept. 5 season opener vs. Bryant. The Cadets open American Conference play the following week at home against USF on Sept. 12. Both games will be televised on CBS Sports Network.