USC, Eric Musselman lands commitment from South Dakota transfer Isaac Bruns

South Dakota transfer guard Isaac Bruns has committed to USC, his agent Daniel Poneman of WEAVE told On3.



The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 20.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting over 39% from three this season. He played in 20 games, before suffering a season-ending foot injury in mid-January. Prior to going down, Bruns was leading the Summit League in scoring and was ranked 15th nationally in points per game.

He becomes the fifth addition via the NCAA transfer portal for Eric Musselman, joining UConn center Eric Reibe (5.9 PPG), Georgetown guard KJ Lewis (14.9 PPG), Colgate guard Jalen Cox (17.9 PPG), and Lindenwood guard Jadis Jones (15.3 PPG).

The Trojans also hold the No. 3 overall recruiting class, headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans in five-star small forward Christian Collins (No. 6 nationally), four-star center Adonis Ratliff (No. 19 nationally), and four-star center Darius Ratliff (No. 30 nationally).

USC is also set to return three starters in guard Rodney Rice (20.3 PPG in six games), guard Alijah Arenas (14.1 PPG), and forward Jacob Cofie (9.9 PPG).

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.