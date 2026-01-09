USC freshman QB, former 5-star Husan Longstreet plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

USC true freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after his lone season with the Trojans, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Greg Biggins.

The Corona (Calif.) native was one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2025 class and was a huge recruiting win for Lincoln Riley and Co., as they flipped him late in the cycle from Texas A&M. During his only year in Los Angeles, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

INTEL: INITIAL SCHOOLS TO WATCH FOR HUSAN LONGSTREET

His decision comes after weeks of speculation about his future, and a desire to get on the field sooner rather than later.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Biggins. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor. “Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

He only appeared in four games as backup behind starter Jayden Maiava this season leaving him with all four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Trojans likely looking for another quarterback in the portal

Longstreet was a longtime Texas A&M commit before flipping to the Trojans, and will be one of the most coveted young quarterbacks in the portal when it opens on January 2. He was the nation’s No. 21 overall recruit and No. 4 QB in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He becomes the 19th player from the Trojans’ 2025 roster to announce his intentions to enter the portal, joining a list that includes talented defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, running backs Bryan Jackson and Harry Dalton, as well as reserve tight end Walker Lyons.

With only incoming freshman Jonas Williams behind Maiava now, the Trojans will likely look for another quarterback in the portal to replace Longstreet. USC has already landed six commitments from the portal since it opened, with five of those coming on the defensive side of the ball.

To keep up with the latest news and intel, follow On3’s Transfer Portal Wire.