USC lands commitment from Lindenwood transfer guard Jadis Jones
USC has landed a commitment from Lindenwood transfer guard Jadis Jones, he told On3.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore recorded nine double-doubles this season, averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while earning All-OVC First Team honors.
Jones scored 20 or more points in seven games, including a 30-point performance against Charleston Southern in November.
As a senior at New Madrid County Central High School, Jones won Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Missouri.
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He becomes the fourth addition via the NCAA transfer portal for Eric Musselman, joining UConn center Eric Reibe (5.9 PPG), Georgetown guard KJ Lewis (14.9 PPG), and Colgate guard Jalen Cox (17.9 PPG).
The Trojans also hold the No. 3 overall recruiting class, headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans in five-star small forward Christian Collins (No. 6 nationally), four-star center Adonis Ratliff (No. 19 nationally), and four-star center Darius Ratliff (No. 30 nationally).
USC is also set to return three starters in guard Rodney Rice (20.3 PPG in six games), guard Alijah Arenas (14.1 PPG), and forward Jacob Cofie (9.9 PPG).
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.