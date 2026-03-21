USC, Oregon, Missouri lead with the top 2027 commitments from the week

Commitments in the 2027 class are coming off the board in increasing frequency as the recruiting trail heats up.

February was a particularly slow month due to the dead period, but with prospects getting out to campuses for more visits, decisions are now being made. Just this week alone, seven blue-chippers announced their commitments, with USC, Oregon and Missouri among the biggest winners nationwide.

Rivals breaks down the top 10 commitments from the past seven days:

ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18

School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well. He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers. At safety, he’s smart, rangy, has excellent ball skills and plays with a mean streak. He has an edge in his game and is one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against. He brings special teams value as a return man as well and has all the talent to compete for playing time immediately at the college level.”

DL Zane Rowe — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 100

School: School: Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Rowe on his commitment: “Coach Lanning’s whole backstory, how he got into coaching and then earned the head coaching job — that speaks volumes. That’s a lot of great resilience on his part; he knows what it feels like to be at the bottom and work your way up,” Rowe told Rivals. “Their scheme and they’re playing with big ends, and I really enjoy that, and also their scheme versatility. Along with the academics and outside part, my mom and dad feel really comfortable with me going to Oregon.”

TE Jack Brown — Missouri

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 117

School: Francis Howell Central (Mo.)

Notable Quote: “Mizzou is in my home state, so naturally, I was a little bit of a fan of Mizzou too,” Brown told Rivals. “They have also been recruiting me for a while now so every time I go it’s a great experience. I also grew up watching Brett Norfleet and I played a summer of high school ball with Jude James.”

LB Jhadyn Nelson — Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 181

School: Langham Creek (Texas)

On his commitment: “This program has great coaches. They are great coaches, and also great people,” Nelson told Spiegelman. “Coach Blanch, Coach McGuire, Coach (Brian) Nance, Coach (Shiel) Wood. They’re all great people and I love to surround myself with great people. Shiel Wood is the defensive coordinator and also my position coach, so he’s gonna put me in a position to make plays. I’ve heard stories about Coach McGuire and they sent me a video of him working out with the team. That’s something I wanna be a part of.”

EDGE Troy Bowens — Cal

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 196

School: Sutter (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “Bowens is a big framed edge who probably projects best as a 3-4 end or moving inside in a four-man front. A productive player with positional versatility and even played some receiver as a freshman before playing solely on defense the last two seasons. Not a super twitchy athlete and can continue to improve athletically but has a physical edge in his game with strong hands and shows a non-stop motor. Flashes good straight line quickness and closes well on the football. Has the multi-sport background we like with a solid track profile in the shot and discuss. Plenty of long term upside here and if he hits, Bowens has an NFL ceiling.”

Other notable commitments around the country

WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray — South Carolina

WR Chris Harris Jr. — Missouri

RB Jeremy Adeyanju — Washington

OT Jack Carlson — Michigan State

EDGE Alexander Taylor — Virginia Tech