USC pulls off a major flip, continues chase for another No. 1 class

Following its first No. 1 overall recruiting class in two decades, USC is looking for a repeat.

The Trojans nearly led wire-to-wire in the 2026 cycle and ultimately signed seven prospects who ranked among the top 60 recruits nationally. With that in the rearview, they’ve turned up the heat on their top 2027 prospects and again have one of the country’s premier recruiting classes.

That class got even better Saturday evening, as four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder — previously committed to rival Oregon — flipped his pledge to the Trojans. Fielder has been on campus multiple times over the past few months, and the in-state standout loved the chance to stay home and play for USC.

“I really loved Oregon, this wasn’t anything against them,” Fielder told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “USC is the only school I would have de-committed for. This is a dream opportunity for me and one I just couldn’t pass up. Ever since I was a kid, USC was the dream for me. I’ve talked about it before, my dad went there and my grandfather and great uncle won a National Championship as well. Not many players get to live out their dream but I do so I’m obviously very excited right now.”

His addition is major on multiple fronts, but especially as the Trojans look to lock down the state’s top players this cycle. With Fielder, Quentin Hale, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, and Danny Lang in the fold, the Trojans have commitments from four of the state’s top 14 rising seniors.

And they’re heavily in the mix with a few more, according to latest intel from Adam Gorney.

Lincoln Riley and Co. have two top-100 players committed in the secondary, as well as two of the country’s premier receivers. With only seven commitments in total, they’re also tied for the second-lowest number of pledges among top-10 teams, signaling the quality of their start to this cycle.

USC Trojans commitments by position

Wide receiver

Four-star Quentin Hale, No. 57 NATL. (No. 11 WR)

Four-star Eli Woodard, No. 328 NATL. (No. 43 WR)

Offensive tackle

Four-star Drew Fielder, No. 131 NATL. (No. 14 OT)

Defensive line

Three-star Isaia Vandermade, No. 792 NATL. (No. 84 DL)

Cornerback

Four-star Danny Lang, No. 75 NATL. (No. 10 CB)

Four-star Aaryn Washington, No. 87 NATL. (No. 11 CB)

Athlete

Five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)