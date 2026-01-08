USC transfer wide receiver DJ Jordan has signed with Arizona, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

In his freshman season at USC, Jordan hauled in five receptions for 38 yards.

Prior to enrolling at USC, Jordan was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 98 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in his class and the No. 8 overall player from the state of Utah, hailing from Sierra Canyon.

Arizona’s Transfer Portal Additions

