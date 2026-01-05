USF defensive back transfer Fred Gaskin III has committed to Auburn out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Gaskin follows his former head coach at USF, Alex Golesh, to Auburn.

Gaskin had a breakout season for the Bulls in 2025. He logged 53 tackles, including 28 solo to go along with two PBUs, two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble this season. On his career, Gaskin has logged 65 total tackles, three PBUs, three interceptions and the aforementioned sack and forced fumble.

Before college, Gaskin is a former a three-star recruit from Ocala, FL according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 525 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 48 safety. He was recruited by the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Miami, among others.

Gaskin revealed his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 18, only a couple of weeks after Golesh was named the Auburn coach and the day after the Cure Bowl loss to Old Dominion.

Golesh just wrapped up his third season with USF, going 9-3 this regular season and sported a 23-15 record over the course of three years. His rebuilding job for the Bulls can not go unnoticed, considering where the Tampa school stood among other Group of Five schools with resources and support prior to his arrival.

Golesh has prior SEC experience as he was the OC and TEs coach under Josh Heupel at Tennessee in 2021 and ’22. Now, he’ll return to the conference with Auburn on a reported six-year deal. He’s expected to bring a handful of his USF players with him — and Gaskin is the latest to make that commitment.

He’s replacing Auburn fired former head coach Hugh Freeze midway through the season. Auburn went on to finish the season with a 5-7 record which included a 1-7 mark vs. the SEC. He’ll look to turn the Auburn program around in short order, as expectations are always high on The Plains.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.