USF hires Charleston's Chris Mack as next head coach

USF has hired Charleston head coach Chris Mack as its next head coach, the program announced on Wednesday.

Mack succeeds former head coach Bryan Hodgson, who departed for the Providence opening after just one season at USF. The former Xavier/Louisville head coach brings nine NCAA Tournament appearances and a 323-153 career coaching record with him to South Florida.

During his two-season stint at Charleston, Mack led the Cougars to a 45-20 (27-9) record.

“Bulls basketball has incredible momentum, and we’ve found an outstanding coach and leader to elevate our program to the next level,” USF AD Rob Higgins said in a statement. “Chris Mack has reached 20 or more wins in 12 of his 15 seasons as a head coach and guided teams to nine NCAA Tournaments, including several Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight.

“He brings elite experience in roster building through the portal and transforming programs in a short time frame. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chris and his family to Bulls Nation. With Chris and Kristy (Curry) leading our men’s and women’s programs, Tampa Bay’s Home for Hoops will be rocking and poised for an incredibly bright future.”

Chris Mack takes over as seventh USF head coach in 13 seasons

Chris Mack emerged as one of the sports’ brightest young coaches when he took over the Xavier program in 2009 following Sean Miller‘s departure for Arizona. Across nine seasons at the program, Mack led the Musketeers to unprecedented success. This includes NCAA Tournament appearances in eight of nine seasons, and a run to the Elite Eight in 2017.

With his stock rising, Mack took the Miller route by jumping to a bigger fish. He assumed the Louisville opening (created by the dismissal of Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Pitino) in 2018, and led the Cardinals to a No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll during the 2019-20 season. Following that season, however, he didn’t quite return to those heights at the program. He was dismissed 14 games into the 2021-22 season, and took two seasons off before being tabbed as the head coach at Charleston in 2024.

“I am truly excited for the opportunity to lead a South Florida basketball program that’s on an exceptional trajectory and to join a university and athletic department defined by strong leadership, shared aspirations, and tremendous alignment,” Mack said in a statement. “The exceptional vision and commitment Rob outlined are inspiring, and I am grateful for his trust and belief in my leadership of Bulls basketball. I’m eager to connect with Bulls Nation, the students in the SoFlo Rodeo, and the passionate fans who make the Yuengling Center such a special home court.”

The USF basketball program is coming off its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, a First Round loss to No. 6 seed Louisville, in 14 seasons.