USF transfer right-handed pitcher Michael Senay commits to Alabama

USF transfer right-handed pitcher Michael Senay has committed to Alabama, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was named to the American Conference All-Freshman Team this season.

In his first season of collegiate baseball, Senay posted a 5-2 record with a 3.58 ERA across 70 1/3 innings pitched. He compiled 49 strikeouts with just 11 walks. He joins an Alabama program that just competed in the Men’s College World Series for the sixth time in program history.

The Crimson Tide finished with a 42-21 (18-12) record this season, but scored just two runs across two games in the MCWS.

“Everybody is hurting,” head coach Rob Vaughn said following Alabama‘s season-ending loss to Texas. “Everybody that doesn’t hold that throw at the very end is hurting. But at the end of the day I go back to why we do this. And we do it for the two dudes sitting next to me. We do it for the locker room full of dudes that are hurting in there because the journey that this group went on this year was damn special, was really special.

:I’m fortunate to get to be a part of it. They took me along for a heck of a ride. So forever indebted to the 2026 Alabama baseball team. And I challenge those young pups out there. The foundation’s been late. It’s their job to get us back. It’s their job to get us back. It ain’t going to be 27 years again, I can promise you that. So really grateful for this group.”

Michael Senay departs USF program after just one season

Although Senay enjoyed a strong freshman campaign, it didn’t quite parlay into success for the USF Bulls. They finished with a 32-21 (11-16) record and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season.

Rob Vaughn has more than proven that he is the man to lead the Alabama baseball program, as the Crimson Tide are 116-63 (47-43) over the past three seasons with three NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to Omaha.

As he said in the season-ending presser, the expectation in Tuscaloosa is for the Tide to reach Omaha every single season now. Bringing Senay is a big addition as they seek a second consecutive trip to the Men’s College World Series next year.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.