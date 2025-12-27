Utah AD Mark Harlan releases statement on Kyle Whittingham leaving for Michigan

After spending 21 seasons as Utah‘s head coach, Kyle Whittingham will be leading a new program next fall: Michigan. On Friday, the school announced the hire of Whittingham. While the 66-year-old is excited for the next chapter of his career, he won’t forget the memories he made at Utah.

“I am grateful to our administration, staff, players, and coaches for their commitment, trust, and hard work throughout the years,” Whittingham said in a prepared statement. “This university and football program mean a great deal to me, and I am proud of what we have built together. I appreciate the support from the University of Utah allowing me to step away at this time. I also want to thank our fans. Your loyalty, passion, and support have been second to none.

“Whether at Rice-Eccles Stadium or representing Utah across the country, you have made this time special and created memories that will last a lifetime. Utah will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish Coach Scalley and the program a smooth transition and continued success moving forward. Thank you for everything.”

Whittingham signed a five-year contract with Michigan that will pay him an average of $8.2 million per year. Whittingham’s contract is also 75% guaranteed, which means his 2026 salary is expected to be $8 million.

It’ll be an unfamiliar environment for Whittingham. During his tenure at Utah, he led the program to a 177-88 overall record and three conference titles. He was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year twice and the Mountain West Coach of the Year once.

Before the Michigan job became available, Whittingham had already announced he was stepping away from Utah at the end of the 2025 campaign. Utah athletic director Mark Harlan expressed his gratitude to Whittingham for all he accomplished at the school.

“The University of Utah is grateful for Coach Whittingham’s incredible contributions over his long tenure at the university, and we wish him and his family all the best with this next step in his career,” Harlan wrote. “After discussions with Coach Whittingham, his representatives and the University of Michigan, we have granted their request to allow him to join the Michigan program immediately.

“Morgan Scalley is fully prepared to take over leadership of the Utah football program, and we join him in keeping our focus on our team, and supporting our student-athletes through this final game of the 2025 season at the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.”

Utah posted a 10-2 overall record this season and finished 15th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Kyle Whittingham will look to lead the Wolverines to similar success.