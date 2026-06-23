Utah adds commitment from 2027 CB Jaden Bibbs: 'I can see myself fitting in there'

Utah is red-hot in the Lone Star State.

The Utes have added another talented prospect to the fold.

Coppell (Texas) High School three-star cornerback Jaden Bibbs declared for Utah, which edged past Baylor and Houston to land a commitment on Tuesday.

Bibbs wrestled with his decision until returning from Salt Lake City.

“The culture, player development, and relationships I’ve built with the staff stand out the most,” Bibbs told Rivals of why he committed to the Utes. “I can see myself fitting in there.”

“Utah went really well,” he continued. “I enjoyed getting around the staff and team, and I feel like it’s a place I could fit in well. I definitely left with a positive impression.”

Baylor was a longtime favorite for the in-state cornerback, and the Cougars made a strong impression during Bibbs’ official visit.

“Honestly, all three visits stood out in different ways. Utah, Baylor, and Houston all made a strong impression. All three staffs have been really consistent and made me feel like a priority throughout the process,” Bibbs said.