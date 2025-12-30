Utah EDGE John Henry Daley plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Utah EDGE John Henry Daley plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his reps tell On3’s Pete Nakos. Daley was a second-team AP All-American in 2025.

During the 2025 season, Daley starred along the edge during the first 11 games of the year before sustaining an injury against Kansas State. He finished the season with 48 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Before going down with his injury, Daley was tied for the FBS lead in tackles for loss. He was also ranked second in the country in sacks. Those 11.5 sacks accounted for 91 total yards lost for opposing offenses, tying for fifth on the Utah single-season leaderboard.

He was having a career game against Kansas State before being sidelined due to injury. He had already logged 3.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks in the first quarter before his early exit.

Along with AP honors, he was also named to the Walter Camp First Team and AFCA Second Team. In addition, he was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches.

His breakout season comes after appearing in seven games during the 2024 season. He totaled four tackles including a TFL and 1.0 sack. That was his first season at Utah, and second at the collegiate level.

Before committing to the Utes out of the transfer portal, he had played in three games for BYU in 2023. He recorded three total tackles over that stretch.

He was a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. Recruited as an ATH, he was the No. 32 overall player at his position that year.

Once the NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, players can officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal and go on to initiate contact with their preferred schools. The portal will be open for 15 days and close on Jan. 16.

Notably, players who are on teams competing in the national championship game are allowed five extra days to make their portal decision. The College Football Playoff championship game will be played on Jan. 19, so the players on those teams will be allowed until Jan. 24 to enter the portal and choose their next school.

