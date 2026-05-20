Utah SG transfer Jacob Patrick signs with SMU

Utah shooting guard transfer Jacob Patrick has signed with SMU, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

The Ludwigsburg, Germany native appeared in 10 games and averaged 7.2 points per game for the Utes last season as a junior. He averaged over 20 minutes per game, but missed a majority of his first year in college basketball due to injury.

Prior to arriving at Utah, Patrick played four seasons at MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the German BBL. He’s also previously played for Germany at the FIBA European Championships.

Patrick shot 46.5 percent from 3-point range for the Utes. He knocked down multiple treys in seven of the 10 games he played in last season.

Patrick was a part of a mass exodus from Salt Lake City following the 2025-26 campaign. Eleven Utah players entered the Transfer Portal, with Patrick being the latest to find his next home. The Utes finished 10-22, continuing an NCAA Tournament drought that’s now reached a decade. Last season was Alex Jensen’s first as head coach of the Big 12 program.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

SMU adds Patrick to impressive portal haul

The Mustangs are coming off a 20-14 campaign that featured to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They fell in the First Four to Miami (Ohio).

Head coach Andy Enfield and his staff have now landed seven transfers, forming the nation’s No. 9 portal class, according to On3’s Team Transfer Portal Index.

Patrick is the fourth guard to land with the ACC program, flanking Gehrig Normand (Santa Clara), David Terrell Jr. (North Texas) and Rowan Brumbaugh (Tulane). Brumbaugh headlines as the No. 64 player in On3’s Transfer Portal rankings.

SMU has also added power forward Johan Munch (Oregon State), small forward Jaylin Stewart (UConn) and PF Nic Codie (Texas). At the high school level, its lone signee is three-star guard Cameron Lomax.

Earlier this month, Enfield told Billy Embody of On The Pony Express that he has nearly completed building his roster for next season, which will be his third in charge. Incoming transfers will play a major role in helping the Mustangs compete in the ACC.

“This year, our goal is to become better defensively, have better rim protection. We’ve addressed those needs. We’re much bigger at every position on the court,” Enfield said.