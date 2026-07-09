Utah State transfer MJ Collins commits to Cincinnati in midst of NCAA eligibility battle

Utah State transfer MJ Collins has announced he has committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats. This comes as the NCAA is in a legal battle for its new age-based eligibility policy.

Collins shared the news on his Instagram page. “WE BACKKKKKK CINCY LETS TURN UP,” MJ Collins wrote in the Instagram post.

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🏀 Former Utah State star SG MJ Collins has committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats per his IG ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fO1UCTg7Xw — The Bearcat Bunch (@bearcatbunch) July 9, 2026

Per On3’s Pete Nakos, Collins was one of the 15 athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA. The suit seeks an injunction for 15 athletes in Ohio to play the 2026-27 college basketball season.

On Thursday, an Ohio judge granted a preliminary injunction to more than a dozen athletes seeking relief following the NCAA’s five-year eligibility change, according to multiple reports. This led to Collins announcing he was transferring to Cincinnati.

“NCAA athletes have a reasonable expectation that they will be treated fairly by the NCAA and that NCAA rules will be applied consistently, regardless of the athlete’s background before they attend an NCAA school and regardless of the year in which they graduated from high school,” the lawsuit states. “For the last four years, 2022 high school graduates have been competing against older, stronger, and more experienced players allowed five (and even six) seasons of competition due to a Covid-era waiver granted to all athletes graduating high school and enrolling in college between 2017 and 2020.”

MJ Collins was an all-conference player at Utah State

Nakos reported last month that Collins was expected to join Cincinnati if he was granted an injunction. Last season, Collins played for the Bearcats’ new head coach Jerrod Calhoun at Utah State.

During his one season at Utah State, Collins earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors after scoring 17.5 points per contest. His 630 total points rank 11th-most in a season in Utah State history.

In 2024-25, Collins played at Vanderbilt. In 32 games with one start, Collins averaged 20.3 minutes per contest and scored 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

During the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Collins played for Virginia Tech. In his career with the Hokies, the South Carolina native played in 66 games with 44 starts. In his sophomore season, Collins averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.