Utah transfer guard Terrence Brown is set to visit North Carolina on Monday, his advisor Adam Kado told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Brown is the 40th-ranked player in the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown is a high-volume shooter who averaged 19.9 points (36th in DI), 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for Utah last season. He also shot 45.3 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from deep and 77.5 percent at the line.

He spent on year with the Utes after beginning his career at Farleigh Dickinson, where he spent two seasons. As a sophomore, Brown averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game for FDU.

Brown has reportedly received a call from Kentucky as well since entering the portal on April 7. He’s set to visit Kansas as well, so there’s blue blood interest for his services. He’s also heard from Missouri.

Before college, Brown was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 364 overall recruit and No. 93-ranked shooting guard in his class. It’s safe to say he’s played above those initial rankings.

The NCAA transfer portal window for men’s basketball officially opened on April 7 and will remain open for 15 days. Thousands of college basketball players have entered their names into the portal since it opened, looking to find their next program, Brown included.

It appears as though he has no shortage of interest from high-profile college basketball programs to boot. Now, he has his pick of teams to choose from as he visits at least two blue-blood programs throughout next week.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.